TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

To give Morowali breathing room to exercise their economic diversification, a halt to the expansion of the nickel industry is necessary.

Panji Kusumo and Wishnu Try Utomo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025 Published on Mar. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-03-19T14:44:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi, is seen from above on May 14, 2023. (AFP/Riza Salman)

I

n early 2025, PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), a nickel juggernaut, is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy as its parent company in China, the Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, is struggling with debt restructuring. This has cast uncertainty on the fate of its nickel processing plant in Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.

Furthermore, the majority of nickel production nickel smelters in Indonesia are in the form of ferronickel and nickel pig iron (NPI), which are mostly shipped to China to be further processed into steel products.

With both the capital and the market highly integrated with China, the risk of negative exposure due to the slow down of China’s economy and the looming trade war with the United States is considerable.

This risk has to be hedged, and ultimately the nickel boom cannot last indefinitely. For affected areas such as Morowali, some measures of economic diversification are required, ones that are more sustainable than the nickel industry.

This is difficult to achieve at the regional level, as the nickel mines and smelters have damaged the area on which they are based and this has made diversification efforts toward a more sustainable economy extremely challenging.

At one CELIOS webinar about Economic Diversification for Non-mining Sectors, the Head of Morowali’s regional development planning BAPPEDA, Hasyim, remarked, “all of these [diversification programs] are very good suggestions, but if we don’t stop [the nickel industry] first, we cannot start with [diversification].”

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That one sentence summed up the whole conundrum about economic diversification in Morowali. Many diversification programs in agricultural, fisheries and tourism sectors that can be pursued in Morowali have been slowly eroded by the nickel industry.

Popular

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Related Articles

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance

Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire

What’s driving Indonesia's mining law revision?

Hotel industry raises concern over nickel mine in Raja Ampat

Related Article

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance

Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire

What’s driving Indonesia's mining law revision?

Hotel industry raises concern over nickel mine in Raja Ampat

Popular

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

More in Opinion

 View more
The headquarters of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seen on May 30, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Beware of refugee repatriation scams
Cleanup time: Students collect metal food trays used in the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 18 at SD Banjarsari 5 state elementary school in Serang, Banten.
Academia

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia
A worker checks a fresh fruit bunch of oil palm during harvest on July 12, 2022, at an oil palm plantation in Khammam district in the southern state of Telangana, India.
Academia

The biofuel sham could worsen global hunger and inequality

Highlight
Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments
Two men watch stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 18, 2025.
Editorial

IDX investors voting with their feet
Indonesian Navy personnel march during the 79th Indonesian Military (TNI) Anniversary celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs
Regulations

Jakarta office buildings go ‘green’ to stand out amid oversupply
Regulations

Batang Industropolis now officially an SEZ, more to come, govt vows
Americas

China says acted 'in accordance with the law' after 4 Canadians executed
Companies

ExxonMobil to drill last five of seven wells by year-end
Sports

Australia prepare for unknown against Kluivert's Indonesia
Americas

US falls to lowest happiness ranking in new survey
Middle East and Africa

Israel restarts ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.