World Water Day: Beyond celebration, making water diplomacy deliver

Women gather around buckets of water supplied by local officials during a drought in Lhoknga, Aceh, on May 12, 2024.

F ive months since taking up my role as the United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy on water, I am more convinced than ever that we are facing an escalating global water emergency – one that demands urgent, coordinated and transformative action.

Increasingly, communities experience either too much or too little water – or the water they have is simply too dirty.

In many countries, for instance, people are facing a heightened risk of flooding. Meanwhile, UNICEF reports that this year, half of the world’s population may be living in water-scarce areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also estimates that approximately 1 million people die each year from diarrheal diseases linked to unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene.

The state of the world’s water is beyond a matter of data; it is a fundamental determinant of human survival, public health and environmental stability. These water challenges are not abstract or distant; they are immediate, urgent and carry profound consequences.

The issue calls for immediate, decisive and collective action.

In this context, the annual observance of the UN’s World Water Day on March 22 serves as more than a symbolic occasion. It is a call to action, to reflect, assess and accelerate global efforts on water. This year, as we mark over three decades of World Water Day, it is imperative that we shift from discussion to action that drives real change.

As I observe my first World Water Day in this role, my commitment is clear: to use everyday platforms to spread awareness of the world’s water challenges and mobilize real, sustainable solutions.

At the heart of these water actions is water cooperation – driven by water diplomacy.

In an era defined by water stress, competition and climate unpredictability, water diplomacy must take center stage in global governance.

Water diplomacy unites countries, sectors and stakeholders in advancing the global water agenda, including Sustainable Development Goal 6: clean water and sanitation for all. Advancing an equitable water agenda requires diplomacy underpinned by three key principles: inclusivity, sustainability and impact-oriented action.

First, water diplomacy must be inclusive; it must involve all actors from all sectors. Water affects every aspect of human life, from health, education and food security to climate resilience. Therefore, water is everyone’s business. A successful water strategy requires a whole-of society approach, engaging governments, international organizations, academia, the private sector, development agencies, women-led organizations and civil society, among many other groups. Water diplomacy must be built upon inclusive collaboration, ensuring that everyone is on board and no one is left behind.

Second, sustainability is at the core of effective water diplomacy. Water needs long-term investment, not short-term fixes. The Indonesian proverb, “Tidak ada sumur yang digali dengan satu kali cangkul” (No well is dug with a single stroke of the shovel) is the perfect reflection of this principle.

Ensuring water sustainability demands long-term commitment, financing and governance. Water action today must be seen as an investment in the future of water. Water diplomacy must guarantee that water initiatives are maintained and strengthened over time through global partnership, innovation and resilient infrastructure.

Last, impact-driven diplomacy means delivering real solutions. Water diplomacy must go beyond policies; it must deliver concrete results. With time running out and millions of lives at stake, water solutions must be grounded and down-to-earth, actionable, innovative and focused on those in need.

Special efforts must be made to address the water-related needs of women, children, persons with disabilities and people living in poverty and in rural areas. Whether it is providing water access for the poor or building climate-resilient infrastructure in coastal regions, water diplomacy must translate to tangible outcomes. It must no longer be a mere concept; it is a human imperative.

On this World Water Day, I share my vision for a world where water diplomacy unlocks solutions to our water challenges. And within this vision, I have faith in countries to continue championing inclusive, sustainable and impact-oriented water diplomacy.

Through commitments and leadership, water can be a catalyst for global cooperation and sustainable development. Water diplomacy is a necessity for our water future. Happy World Water Day.

The writer, a former Indonesian foreign minister, is the UN secretary general’s special envoy on water.