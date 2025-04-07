TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative

Considering that the free meals program has minimal socioeconomic impacts in the short term, it would be better to revert the program to its original design as a policy on improving child nutrition, which would have positive effects in terms of cost, food quality and fiscal management.

Riandy Laksono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 7, 2025 Published on Apr. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-04-06T11:55:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative Kitchen staff prepare assemble lunch trays at a caterer in the West Java city of Bogor on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

D

uring a press conference on March 19, the National Economic Council (DEN) claimed that the free nutritious meal (MBG) program would create 2 million new jobs and reduce poverty from 9 percent to 5 percent.

The council’s statement is intriguing, however.

The press conference largely overlooked potential improvements in child nutrition from implementing the free meals program, which was originally designed to tackle child malnutrition, thereby promoting better economic conditions and social mobility in the long term. Instead, the event focused exclusively on the program’s short-term socioeconomic impacts.

Two reasons make it challenging to realize DEN's projections in practice.

First, regardless of how well-prepared its implementation, expanding the free meals program by increasing funding through cutting the state budget will not produce the desired economic benefits.

This is because the expansion of the program’s supporting sectors, such as restaurant services, agriculture and food processing, is financed by constraining other sectors, such as tourism and construction, by reducing the travel and infrastructure budgets.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The working paper underlying DEN’s press conference found that the potential impact of the free meals program on economic growth would be minimal, ranging from 0.01 to 0.26 percent. In this context, the council’s stated projections on employment gains and poverty reduction seem inconsistent.

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

Related Articles

An LLM for ASEAN, by ASEAN

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Related Article

An LLM for ASEAN, by ASEAN

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump unveils his new tariff policy on April 2, 2025, in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Kitchen staff prepare assemble lunch trays at a caterer in the West Java city of Bogor on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
Stack 'em up: Workers move containers on Sep. 10, 2024, at the Port of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during the launch of a new system for directly transferring allowances to regional public school teachers' bank accounts at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Jakarta on March 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo connects with world leaders amid concerns over US tariffs
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide “Hands Off!“ protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025.
Editorial

Killing trade together
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Economy

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Central Sulawesi journalist found dead in Jakarta hotel

Politics

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex
Books

Authors hold protest against Meta for 'stealing' work to train AI
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Markets

Market panic deepens as world scrambles to temper Trump tariffs
Regulations

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga
Markets

US stock futures tumble indicating another plummet on Wall Street
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.