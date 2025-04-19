TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Easter is an occasion to express love and compassion for our fellow human beings, especially through actions that show empathy for those who are suffering.

Aloys Budi Purnomo (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, April 19, 2025

Pope Francis presides over the Easter Vigil on March 30, 2024, at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

T

his Sunday, Christians all over world celebrate Easter, the feast of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter marks the reversal of the darkness of death into the light of life. But how can the reflection of Easter, which is global and universal, relate to the Indonesia context, both locally and nationally?

Liturgically, the celebration of Easter invites Christians to reflect on the meaning of the resurrection of Jesus and how it can be a source of hope and love in everyday life, which is often marked by challenges and difficulties.

Referring to the reflection of Pope Francis, Easter is a time to ponder the meaning of the sacrifice and compassion of Jesus. In a world where hatred and revenge prevail, including for political reasons, Easter offers love and forgiveness.

For sure, all religions and beliefs teach love and forgiveness as the keys to building a better, more harmonious and peaceful life.

Jesus led by example in this regard. Before His death and resurrection, Jesus forgave and prayed for those who were hostile and crucified him: "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do" (Luke 23:34).

Easter is inseparable from Jesus’s crucifixion: Through humility, suffering and death on the cross, Jesus rose to life and glory. Easter shows that life begins anew with a novel vision to bring about justice, peace and prosperity for more and more people.

People of all faiths are taught to always live with love and compassion. As a social and religious movement, this teaching aims to promote brotherhood and tolerance between religious communities. With it, Christians in particular open their hearts to God's grace to celebrate with joy the Easter victory of Christ the Lord over sin and death.

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says

Christmas for peace and humanity

Indonesian Catholics’ joy and hopes for Pope Francis’ visit

Embracing the Eid spirit to transform education

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says

Christmas for peace and humanity

Indonesian Catholics’ joy and hopes for Pope Francis’ visit

Embracing the Eid spirit to transform education

