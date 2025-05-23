TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The future of American soft power

American soft power has certainly had its ups and downs over the decades, and while US democracy is likely to survive another four years of Trump, the country will find it costly to regain the trust and restore the ties he has destroyed.

Joseph S. Nye (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Cambridge, United States
Fri, May 23, 2025

The future of American soft power

P

ower is the ability to get others to do what you want. That can be accomplished by coercion (“sticks”), payment (“carrots”) and attraction (“honey”). The first two methods are forms of hard power, whereas attraction is soft power.

Soft power grows out of a country’s culture, its political values and its foreign policies. In the short term, hard power usually trumps soft power. But over the long term, soft power often prevails.

Joseph Stalin once mockingly asked, “How many divisions does the pope have?” But the papacy continues today, while Stalin’s Soviet Union is long gone.

When you are attractive, you can economize on carrots and sticks. If allies see you as benign and trustworthy, they are more likely to be open to persuasion and follow your lead. If they see you as an unreliable bully, they are more likely to drag their feet and reduce their interdependence when they can.

Cold War Europe is a good example. A Norwegian historian described Europe as divided into a Soviet and an American empire. But there was a crucial difference: The American side was “an empire by invitation”. That became clear when the Soviets had to deploy troops to Budapest in 1956 and to Prague in 1968. In contrast, NATO has not only survived, but also voluntarily increased its membership.

A proper understanding of power must include both its hard and soft aspects. Machiavelli said it was better for a prince to be feared than to be loved, but it is best to be both. Because soft power is rarely sufficient by itself, and because its effects take longer to realize, political leaders are often tempted to resort to the hard power of coercion or payment.

When wielded alone, however, hard power can involve higher costs than when it is combined with the soft power of attraction. The Berlin Wall did not succumb to an artillery barrage; it was felled by hammers and bulldozers wielded by people who had lost faith in communism and were drawn to Western values.

Danantara to invest in mega EV battery projects backed by Huayou, CATL

Pertamina denies claims of Russian crude transshipment

Australia loves Indonesia, but it’s not mutual

Amid the tension: A demand for free Balochistan

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week

A man speaks on his phone while entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters on April 12, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Building mutual trust: (left to right) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Foreign Minister Sugiono, along with their Chinese counterparts, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun, attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21 in Beijing.
Academia

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community
United States President Donald Trump speaks on May 16, 2025, at the US-United Arab Emirates Business Roundtable in Abu Dhabi.
Academia

The future of American soft power

The logo of ASEAN's 2025 Malaysia's chairmanship is pictured in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit
Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US tariff tensions test ASEAN leaders at regional summit

Jakarta

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress
Politics

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga
Companies

Danantara to invest in mega EV battery projects backed by Huayou, CATL
Archipelago

South Sumatra quake damages more than 100 houses
Americas

Melania Trump uses AI vocal replica to narrate audiobook
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Americas

Trump blocks Harvard from enrolling foreign students
