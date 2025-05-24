Can Malaysia save ASEAN’s credibility on Myanmar?

Devastated: People assess damage in destroyed buildings on May 15 following Myanmar military airstrikes in Kyauktaw town in Myanmar's western Rakhine State. (AFP/-)

The junta cynically declared a farcical temporary truce until May 31, yet its airstrikes have continued unabated, turning disaster zones into killing fields.

A SEAN has arrived at a moment of reckoning for both its relevance and credibility. Four years on from the Myanmar military’s coup attempt, ASEAN’s response has been marked by failure and complicity in the junta’s crimes. Its toothless Five-Point Consensus has proven to be little more than a paper shield, offering a veneer of legitimacy for the murderous junta while it commits unspeakable atrocities against the Myanmar people.

So, what now?

As Malaysia prepares to host the 46th ASEAN Summit, ASEAN must face a stark reality: Only stronger, decisive actions based on a more principled stance can save lives and lead to a sustainable peace for Myanmar, thus restoring the bloc’s credibility.

This is a test not only of Malaysia’s leadership, but of ASEAN’s collective commitment to its own founding principles of democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Since its illegal coup attempt in February 2021, the Myanmar military junta has waged a relentless campaign of terror against the civilian population. The junta has launched over 4,000 airstrikes, razed more than 100,000 civilian homes and committed over 343 massacres countrywide.

The Sagaing earthquake on March 28 has severely compounded Myanmar’s dire humanitarian crisis, to which the junta has responded with escalating violence, as well as obstruction and weaponization of aid.

ASEAN issued a call for a ceasefire following the earthquake, a gesture that, while welcome, was ultimately hollow. The junta cynically declared a farcical temporary truce until May 31, yet its airstrikes have continued unabated, turning disaster zones into killing fields.

Since the earthquake, the junta has launched over 730 attacks targeting civilians, even in quake-affected areas. The May 12 airstrike on a school in Sagaing Region, which killed at least 22 children and two teachers, is a horrifying reminder of the junta’s brutality, mere weeks before the ASEAN Summit.

If ASEAN’s words cannot halt the junta’s violence, what purpose do they serve? And what about ASEAN’s actions?

Sadly, ASEAN’s actions have been nothing but misstep after misstep. The recent meeting between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing epitomizes ASEAN’s misguided path. Such reckless engagement only harms the Myanmar people. It sends a dangerous signal that ASEAN prioritizes political convenience and hollow “dialogue” over the lives and rights of Myanmar people. This is not diplomacy, it is appeasement.

Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, now has an opportunity, as well as a responsibility, to redirect ASEAN’s path. With bold and principled leadership, Malaysia should seize this critical moment to unify the bloc behind the Myanmar people’s revolution to end military tyranny once and for all and establish federal democracy.

First, ASEAN and its members must immediately sever all ties with the junta. No representative of this illegitimate body should be permitted to participate in any ASEAN meetings at any level. The upcoming summit is no exception. To prove its credibility and relevance, the bloc must completely isolate this illegal junta without delay.

Second, ASEAN must formally engage with legitimate representatives of the Myanmar people: The National Unity Government (NUG), Ethnic Resistance Organizations (EROs) and civil society. These stakeholders have demonstrated genuine commitment to sustainable solutions in line with the Myanmar people’s democratic aspirations and in their best interests: Democracy, federalism and human rights.

ASEAN’s dialogue with these legitimate stakeholders must be formal, high-level and sustained; not confined to backchannels or side meetings. These official engagements must ensure safe space for strategizing and collaborating on the revolution’s political roadmap toward achieving federal democracy and rebuilding the country, which the junta has massively destroyed.

Third, ASEAN’s humanitarian approach in Myanmar requires an immediate overhaul. The current system of channeling aid through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) has failed to reach those most in need. Worse, the AHA Centre has been unable to monitor or report on the junta’s corruption, manipulation, obstruction and weaponization of aid. Instead, ASEAN must collaborate with the NUG and EROs, as well as directly support local civil society and frontline responders, to ensure aid delivery is effective and principled.

Above all, if ASEAN is serious about supporting peace and democracy in Myanmar and ensuring regional stability and development, it must back a Myanmar people-owned-and-led political transformation process. ASEAN must abandon a path favoring the junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and others responsible for mass atrocities and crimes.

Malaysia’s Madani values, which emphasize trust, compassion and sustainability, could serve as the ethical compass ASEAN desperately needs. But values and words alone are insufficient. They must be matched with action. The longer ASEAN delays this much-needed course correction, the deeper its complicity in the junta’s campaign of violence will become.

It all comes down to this: Will ASEAN prolong its complicity in the cycle of military violence and impunity in Myanmar, or will it finally stand with Myanmar’s people and take a principled stand to help resolve the crisis?

Let us remind ASEAN of its Charter, which begins not with governments, but with “We, the peoples of the Member States of ASEAN”. The people of Myanmar have spoken, as is their right. ASEAN must heed their calls.

History, as well as the people of Myanmar, will judge and remember ASEAN’s choice. Malaysia’s leadership will be central to that legacy.

***

The writer is the founder and chairperson of Progressive Voice, a Myanmar human rights organization.