Jakarta Post
Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Governments should look to adapting multilateral policy frameworks, including IP protections, environmental standards and investment screening policies, to embrace the strategic shift happening in the semiconductor supply chain due to geopolitical developments as well as technological advances.

Eduardo Araral
Project Syndicate/Singapore
Thu, June 5, 2025

A machine produces semiconductor chips on Dec. 25, 2024, at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong, China.

I

n recent years, the combination of rising geopolitical tensions and the embrace of industrial policies has increasingly disrupted long-established production networks. Now, United States President Donald Trump’s tariff war is taking this process to the next level, posing an existential threat to global value chains. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the semiconductor sector.

The semiconductor value chain is unusually complex and geographically fragmented. It begins with raw materials and specialty chemicals, then continues to capital equipment and chip design and moves on to wafer fabrication, before finishing with assembly, testing and packaging.

Each stage of production is characterized by different levels of capital intensity, technological sophistication and strategic vulnerability, with some segments of the value chain, notably chip design, involving considerable amounts of proprietary technology.

The strategic importance of semiconductors, which are essential both for existing digital technologies and for enabling innovation, make shifting trade rules and rising political risks particularly costly.

For example, the US and its allies have sought to constrain China’s semiconductor industry, using export controls to limit its access to advanced chips and equipment. With China effectively cut off from the top end of the global tech stack, Chinese companies are being forced to develop parallel supply chains that avoid restricted technologies or sources.

High and changing tariffs that are inconsistent across value chains further distort cost structures. Since finished electronics (or pharmaceutical goods) are often subject to high tariffs that do not affect upstream components, firms are shifting final assembly to low-tariff jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, countries have placed semiconductors at the center of their industrial strategies. Washington allocated more than US$50 billion in federal incentives to bolster domestic chip production, research and supply chain resilience as part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

A machine produces semiconductor chips on Dec. 25, 2024, at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong, China.
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Workers use wooden boats to clear waste from a section of the Citarum River in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on June 12, 2024. Authorities estimate that the floating garbage in the Citarum, often dubbed as the world's most polluted river, spans around 3 kilometers and weighs around 100 tonnes.
Academia

From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste
A man stands on plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore that has accumulated thickly on a beach in Kedonganan, Badung regency, Bali, on Jan. 3, 2025.
Academia

On World Environment Day, you can help end plastic pollution

Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Whither ASEAN community?
Long-term development: A car passes the Indralaya-Prabumulih section of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Ogan Komering Ilir regency in South Sumatra on Aug. 29, 2023. State-owned PT Hutama Karya is the operator of the newly inaugurated 63.5-kilometer section.
Regulations

Consumer stimulus package proves costly for toll road operators

Companies

Tsingshan slashes local nickel pig iron output amid profit squeeze
Economy

BI revises down its target for sharia financing growth in Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Consumer Insights

Not just a fix: Local coffee chains are brewing a cultural movement
Markets

Most Asian markets rise as US data feeds rate-cut hopes
Americas

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest hundreds in street crime crackdown
