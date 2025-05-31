AI curriculum amid digital divide in Indonesia

A woman looks at a Facebook user profile displaying an image generated by artificial intelligence AI in the style of Studio Ghibli animation on a mobile phone on April 2 in Bangkok. (AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

Indonesia has relatively low levels of digital literacy among its population.

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Education Ministry have initiated an educational reform policy integrating Artificial Intelligence and coding into Indonesia's national curriculum, aiming to equip students with essential digital competencies for the evolving global landscape.

Commencing in the 2025 academic year, AI education will be introduced across all educational levels, from elementary to high schools and vocational training, focusing on foundational concepts, ethical considerations and practical applications such as machine learning and prompt engineering.

Vice President Gibran has emphasized that embracing AI is crucial for enhancing productivity and creativity among students, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital era.

Furthermore, the program includes pilot implementations and educator training to facilitate a smooth transition into AI-integrated learning environments, and its implementation is prioritized in schools with adequate supporting facilities.

As of 2025, approximately 2.57 billion people, or roughly 3 out of every 10 individuals, remain unconnected to the internet, with the majority residing in Southern and Eastern Asia, as well as in Africa. This highlights a persistent digital divide that is also evident across social classes.

In 2024, for example, 93 percent of individuals in high-income groups had access to the internet, whereas only 27 percent of those in low-income groups were online (ITU, 2024).

These figures underscore the existence of a global digital divide, revealing that marginalized countries, low-income populations and women are increasingly marginalized due to limited access to the digital space, which now serves as a critical source of information and opportunity.