Jakarta Post
AI curriculum amid digital divide in Indonesia

Indonesia has relatively low levels of digital literacy among its population.

Ika Karlina Idris & Nurul Amalia (The Jakarta Post)
Tangerang, Banten
Sat, May 31, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025

A woman looks at a Facebook user profile displaying an image generated by artificial intelligence AI in the style of Studio Ghibli animation on a mobile phone on April 2 in Bangkok. (AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Education Ministry have initiated an educational reform policy  integrating Artificial Intelligence and coding into Indonesia's national curriculum, aiming to equip students with essential digital competencies for the evolving global landscape.

Commencing in the 2025 academic year, AI education will be introduced across all educational levels, from elementary to high schools and vocational training, focusing on foundational concepts, ethical considerations and practical applications such as machine learning and prompt engineering.

Vice President Gibran has emphasized that embracing AI is crucial for enhancing productivity and creativity among students, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital era. 

Furthermore, the program includes pilot implementations and educator training to facilitate a smooth transition into AI-integrated learning environments, and its implementation is prioritized in schools with adequate supporting facilities.

As of 2025, approximately 2.57 billion people, or roughly 3 out of every 10 individuals, remain unconnected to the internet, with the majority residing in Southern and Eastern Asia, as well as in Africa. This highlights a persistent digital divide that is also evident across social classes.

In 2024, for example, 93 percent of individuals in high-income groups had access to the internet, whereas only 27 percent of those in low-income groups were online (ITU, 2024).

These figures underscore the existence of a global digital divide, revealing that marginalized countries, low-income populations and women are increasingly marginalized due to limited access to the digital space, which now serves as a critical source of information and opportunity.

Chain of strength: Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, President Prabowo Subianto and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao (from left to right) pose for a group photo on May 26 during the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN’s strategic tightrope: Staying non-aligned amid rising US-China tensions
Modern moves: Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated on May 24 by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
Indonesian flavor: Starting as a catering business in 2010, Djawa opened its doors in 2012 and has since expanded to five locations in the Paris city center.
Academia

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Archipelago

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

