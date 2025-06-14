TheJakartaPost

Commons over quotas: Refocusing the housing policy from the periphery to the core

As it stands, the government's housing policy is essentially displacement masquerading as development, and needs a complete overhaul by shifting the focus to low-income residents and their communities as agents, equal partners and coproducers of housing solutions, not mere beneficiaries.

Joko Adianto (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 14, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025

City landmarks: A Commuter Line train speeds through a low-income residential area, as high-rise buildings, including those belonging to national banks, stand out in Jakarta on June 27, 2023. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

ndonesia’s housing policy is in crisis. Despite a massive budget allocation since 2010 for public housing programs, channeled through the Housing Finance Liquidity Facility (FLPP), the results remain disappointing.

Low-cost housing is indeed being built, but often far removed from the lives of the low-income urban residents it’s meant to serve. These are not homes, but places of exile: disconnected from workplaces, schools, health services and the rich social life of kampungs that many still call home. Relocation becomes dislocation; housing becomes alienation.

The problem is not simply underperformance, but deep misalignment. Developers, constrained by slim profit margins and short-term targets, often fulfill their obligations perfunctorily, constructing rows of standardized houses on the urban periphery, distant from the urban core where opportunities are concentrated.

The so-called MBR (low-income people) cannot afford to live in them and even if they could, they would be leaving behind the social ecosystems that sustain their everyday lives: networks of childcare, informal labor and mutual aid that are invisible to market logic but crucial to their survival.

What we are witnessing is not just ineffective delivery, but a quiet, state-sanctioned form of displacement masquerading as development.

Even regulations meant to ensure balance have fallen short. The much-cited 1:2:3 rule, which mandates two midrange and three low-cost houses for each luxury house, is more arithmetic than actual policy. In practice, it is a symbolic gesture that lacks enforcement teeth.

Data from the Public Works and Settlements Ministry show that over half of developers fail to meet this requirement meaningfully. When low-cost units are constructed, they are frequently off-site, creating a spatial and social separation from the very developments they are supposed to balance.

City landmarks: A Commuter Line train speeds through a low-income residential area, as high-rise buildings, including those belonging to national banks, stand out in Jakarta on June 27, 2023.
Commons over quotas: Refocusing the housing policy from the periphery to the core
