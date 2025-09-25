The United Nations at 80: Toward a reborn multilateralism

President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States. In his speech, the President reiterated Indonesia's support for the Palestinian cause, asserting the two-state solution as the only way for peace in the region. (Antara/Kuntum Khaira Riswan)

Indonesia has shown the capacity to play a bridging role when polarization of interests is manifested between the developed and developing worlds, and between the Global North and the Global South.

I t is another hectic month in New York, a city that never sleeps, as sung by Frank Sinatra in his song “New York, New York”.

Each year in September this city, the home of the United Nations headquarters, is overwhelmed with throngs of visitors, a majority of whom are government officials and representatives of civil society groups.

New Yorkers are again witnessing streams of VVIP’s cruising from one end to another inside their protective vehicles. On street corners, police and security forces are also on standby in their armored gear. A stark reminder of a conflict or war zone, while New York is neither one nor the other.

Government leaders and their delegations have come from across the globe to attend the general debate during the High-Level Weeks sessions, one of the most important events in the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

With so much happening all over the world, including wars in Ukraine and Gaza, armed conflicts in Sudan and Myanmar, disasters (both natural and man-made), as well as the impact of environment degradation and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) on development, citizens around the world wish to see a tangible breakthrough from the global leaders’ assembly.

They are hopeful that the UN can be empowered and able to realize, both in letter and spirit, all the principles and obligations under the UN Charter.

Founded 80 years ago in the aftermath of World War II, the UN was seen as the epitome of a collective aspiration for a better world. A multilateral organization that could provide answers and solutions to various challenges facing humankind.