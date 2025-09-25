TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts
Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Collective action urgently needed for water security in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts
Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Collective action urgently needed for water security in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The United Nations at 80: Toward a reborn multilateralism

Indonesia has shown the capacity to play a bridging role when polarization of interests is manifested between the developed and developing worlds, and between the Global North and the Global South.

Teuku Faizasyah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New York, United States
Thu, September 25, 2025 Published on Sep. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-09-23T14:31:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States. In his speech, the President reiterated Indonesia's support for the Palestinian cause, asserting the two-state solution as the only way for peace in the region. President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States. In his speech, the President reiterated Indonesia's support for the Palestinian cause, asserting the two-state solution as the only way for peace in the region. (Antara/Kuntum Khaira Riswan)

I

t is another hectic month in New York, a city that never sleeps, as sung by Frank Sinatra in his song New York, New York”.

Each year in September this city, the home of the United Nations headquarters, is overwhelmed with throngs of visitors, a majority of whom are government officials and representatives of civil society groups.

New Yorkers are again witnessing streams of VVIP’s cruising from one end to another inside their protective vehicles. On street corners, police and security forces are also on standby in their armored gear. A stark reminder of a conflict or war zone, while New York is neither one nor the other.

Government leaders and their delegations have come from across the globe to attend the general debate during the High-Level Weeks sessions, one of the most important events in the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

With so much happening all over the world, including wars in Ukraine and Gaza, armed conflicts in Sudan and Myanmar, disasters (both natural and man-made), as well as the impact of environment degradation and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) on development, citizens around the world wish to see a tangible breakthrough from the global leaders’ assembly.

They are hopeful that the UN can be empowered and able to realize, both in letter and spirit, all the principles and obligations under the UN Charter.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Founded 80 years ago in the aftermath of World War II, the UN was seen as the epitome of a collective aspiration for a better world. A multilateral organization that could provide answers and solutions to various challenges facing humankind.

Popular

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts
Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

Related Articles

WTO insists on its relevance despite rising protectionism

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

UK, Portugal to recognise Palestinian state

Fatty bureaucracy

Geneva Conventions at 76: Pushing back against erosion of humanity

Related Article

WTO insists on its relevance despite rising protectionism

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

UK, Portugal to recognise Palestinian state

Fatty bureaucracy

Geneva Conventions at 76: Pushing back against erosion of humanity

Popular

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts
Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

More in Opinion

 View more
Police officers stand guard on Aug. 1, 2024, at a house used by a terror suspect in Batu, East Java.
Academia

Can violent extremists be de-radicalized?
An employee arranges rupiah banknotes at Bank Mandiri in Jakarta on June 23, 2022.
Academia

Banks are flush with cash, but who will take the loans?
President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) speaks at a United Nations General Assembly meeting organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as world leaders arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 22, 2025 in New York City, the United States. In his speech, the President reiterated Indonesia's support for the Palestinian cause, asserting the two-state solution as the only way for peace in the region.
Academia

The United Nations at 80: Toward a reborn multilateralism

Highlight
Meals go wrong: Students affected by food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal undergo medical treatment on Sept. 23 at Cipongkor District Office, West Bandung Regency, West Java. According to official data, a total of 352 students and parents experienced food poisoning, suspected to have been caused by the free meals program on Sept. 22.
Archipelago

Over 1,000 West Java students sick from school meals in food poisoning outbreak
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, show documents during a signing ceremony on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia September 23, 2025.
Editorial

IEU-CEPA is ready. Are we?
The logo of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry is seen installed in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2025.
Regulations

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI, Canada ink trade pact amid US pressure
Archipelago

Nearly 1,000 students in West Bandung fall ill after eating free school meals
Politics

Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program
Archipelago

Police arrest eight suspects in inter-provincial baby trafficking ring in Medan
Regulations

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Jakarta

Newly renovated JIS Pattimura Elementary Campus rooted in excellence
Economy

Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Chile and Bangladesh seeking to join RCEP

Regulations

Govt launches new subsidy scheme to boost 3 million homes program
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The United Nations at 80: Toward a reborn multilateralism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.