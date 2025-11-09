TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
British grandmother on death row arrives back in London
Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law
British grandmother on death row arrives back in London
Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police probes student after nearly 100 hurt in school blasts

Twenty-nine victims remain hospitalized including at least two in intensive care, as of Saturday.

AFP
Jakarta
Sun, November 9, 2025 Published on Nov. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-11-09T06:55:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police officials carry out an on-site investigation following a blast at state high school SMAN 72 in North Jakarta on November 7, 2025. Two explosions in the school campus injured at least 96 people. Police officials carry out an on-site investigation following a blast at state high school SMAN 72 in North Jakarta on November 7, 2025. Two explosions in the school campus injured at least 96 people. (AFP/Candra)

A

uthorities said Saturday they were investigating a student over their alleged involvement in explosions that wounded nearly 100 people at a school in the capital Jakarta.

The blasts hit a school mosque in North Jakarta just as people were gathering for Friday prayers, sparking panic among worshippers.

National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said investigators had gathered "several pieces of evidence" as part of their probe.

"There's writing, and there is also evidence of powder that could potentially have caused an explosion," he said in comments broadcast by Kompas TV. 

Authorities so far have identified one suspect, a student who was wounded in the explosions, but Listyo did not rule out the involvement of others.

Investigators are also examining the suspect's family and social media, the police chief added. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Ninety-six people were wounded in the incident, Listyo said, revising the police's earlier casualty figure of 54.

Twenty-nine victims remain hospitalized including at least two in intensive care, he said. 

Adj. Sr. Comr. Mayndra Eka Wardhana, spokesman for the counter-terrorism police unit Densus 88, told AFP that investigators had searched the suspect's home. 

He added that they were still probing the motive behind the incident. 

A witness told AFP there was confusion over what happened.

"At first we thought it came from some electronic equipment, maybe the sound system... but it turned out the explosion came from under the prayer mat," Kinza Ghaisan Rayyan, a 17-year-old student, said Friday.

Popular

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

Related Articles

Police probes student after nearly 100 hurt in school blasts

Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

JGC residents blame Rorotan RDF plant for children's illness

Komnas HAM finds civilians were hired for munition disposal in West Java incident

TNI accused of hiring civilians in fatal disposal of expired munitions

Related Article

Police probes student after nearly 100 hurt in school blasts

Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

JGC residents blame Rorotan RDF plant for children's illness

Komnas HAM finds civilians were hired for munition disposal in West Java incident

TNI accused of hiring civilians in fatal disposal of expired munitions

Popular

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

More in Indonesia

 View more
Police officials carry out an on-site investigation following a blast at state high school SMAN 72 in North Jakarta on November 7, 2025. Two explosions in the school campus injured at least 96 people.
Jakarta

Police probes student after nearly 100 hurt in school blasts
Activists and supporters hold posters while shouting slogans on Oct. 27, 2025, during a hearing at the South Jakarta District Court for a pretial motion filed by Lokataru Foundation executive director Delpedro Marhaen, which was eventually dismissed.
Society

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy
Track record: President Prabowo Subianto (left) rides a commuter train from Manggarai Station on Tuesday, November 04, 2025, on the way to inaugurate the newly built Tanah Abang Baru Station in Central Jakarta, a Rp 309 billion (US$18.47 million) project.
Politics

President Prabowo's approval steady at 78% despite challenges

Highlight
No way out: Vehicles stuck in traffic congestion on TB Simatupang road, Cilandak, South Jakarta, on Aug. 4, 2025.
Economy

Time is money: The Rp 100 trillion price tag on Jakarta’s congestion
Boys will be boys: Boys play an online game together with smartphones on Jan. 21 as a scooter rider passes by in an alley in Jakarta.
Editorial

Away from smoking screens
Track record: President Prabowo Subianto (left) rides a commuter train from Manggarai Station on Tuesday, November 04, 2025, on the way to inaugurate the newly built Tanah Abang Baru Station in Central Jakarta, a Rp 309 billion (US$18.47 million) project. During the event, he also reaffirmed his full responsibility for the ongoing debt repayment and operations of the high-speed Whoosh train.
Politics

President Prabowo's approval steady at 78% despite challenges

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Police probes student after nearly 100 hurt in school blasts
Economy

Talks to end US shutdown look promising, Senate majority leader says
Society

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy
Politics

President Prabowo's approval steady at 78% despite challenges
Economy

Analysts urge Philippines to build on Malaysia-led ASEAN geopolitical, economic progress
Asia & Pacific

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths
Society

Plan to erase JKN premium debts brings relief, worry
Americas

Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit in South Africa
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.