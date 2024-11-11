TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PT Vale Indonesia and GEM sign net-zero nickel production site collaboration

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 11, 2024

PT Vale Indonesia and GEM sign net-zero nickel production site collaboration

resident Prabowo Subianto witnessed the signing of a strategic collaboration between PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. and GEM Co., Ltd. in Beijing, China.

The landmark US$1.4 billion High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) project located in Central Sulawesi will establish an intended net-zero processing site for nickel, producing at least 60,000 tonnes of contained nickel in Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP) annually.

The investment includes development of a Research and Development Center and an ESG Compound as well as community development commitment and public facilities.

President Prabowo's presence at this event highlights Indonesia's commitment to advancing the green economy and fostering downstream industries that meet global demand for sustainable, high-value MHP.

"We in Indonesia and Southeast Asia feel that we want to continue to work together in collaboration and synergy with China's rise back to a great position in the world. We want to be part of this rise, not only as an economic power but also as part of a strong civilization," he said.

Therefore, Prabowo said, the spirit of Chinese entrepreneurship in Indonesia is an important element in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

"By integrating advanced technology, eco-friendly practices and a commitment to net-zero production, we are shaping a future where Indonesia is recognized as a leader in sustainable industrial development," said Febriany Eddy, CEO of PT Vale.

Aligned with the Indonesian government's 8 percent economic growth target, the HPAL Project is designed to generate employment, attract new investments and stimulate local economic growth in surrounding communities.

A cornerstone of the project is to establish a research center focused on advancing HPAL technology in order to empower Indonesian professionals through technology transfer and skills development.

This project signals to the world that Indonesia's nickel industry is ready to meet the challenges of the green energy transition while upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility.

"This project is not only a step toward a cleaner future but a foundation for deeper cross-border cooperation in green innovation,” said Professor Xu Kaihua, Chairman of GEM Co., Ltd.

The Jakarta Post
