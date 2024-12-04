Accelerate Your Global Business Transactions with Kopra by Mandiri

I n today’s competitive global market, efficiency in financial operations is essential. Kopra by Mandiri offers a comprehensive solution to streamline your company’s domestic and international transaction, ensuring seamless financial processes that allow you to focus on strategic growth.

Kopra by Mandiri enables businesses to connect with a vast network of local and international banks via a single platform. With features designed to optimize financial operations, companies can enhance efficiency in managing payments and cross-border fund transfer.

Expand your business with global reach

Gain access to an unparalleled global banking network. Kopra users can effortlessly execute fund transfers to tens of thousands of banks worldwide, supporting a wide variety of currencies. Kopra also offers domestic convenience, enabling users to manage transfer to hundreds of local banks through advanced methods such as BI-FAST, SKN, RTGS, and Online Transfer. Expand your business horizons, knowing Kopra by Mandiri provides reliable support for your financial operations, whether locally or internationally.

Competitive rates for foreign currency transfers

Easily transfer funds in 18 foreign currency options at competitive exchange rates. Kopra by Mandiri offers special rates for certain amount of foreign exchange transactions, ensuring optimal cost efficiency. Simplify cross-border payments while reducing transaction costs to enhance your global financial strategy.

Flexibility in transferring to multiple account

Managing bulk transfers such as payroll or payments to business partners has never been easier. Kopra by Mandiri allows simultaneous transfers to up to 50,000 accounts. With the file upload feature, automate the process directly through Kopra without the need for branch visits or relationship manager intervention. Save time and resources with this innovative approach to large-scale transactions.

Streamlined routine transactions with templates

Leverage the "Save as Favorite" feature for recurring transactions, whether for business partners or other needs.

Pre-saved templates ensure fast and accurate processing by automatically populating details such as source, destination, amount, and timing. This feature streamlines the management of routine transactions, making the process more seamless and efficient.

Access Kopra Anytime, Anywhere

Experience Kopra by Mandiri service through koprabymandiri.com. For businesses new to Bank Mandiri, our relationship managers are ready to guide you through the onboarding process and introduce you to a platform designed to redefine your financial experience.