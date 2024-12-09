AIA opens AHS program for next period with aim toward healthy future generations

A IA, in an attempt to create healthier school environments and support the development of the younger generations, unveiled the AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) program for the 2024-2025 period. The program is aimed to inspire local elementary and middle school students.

“Through AHS program, we aim to help teachers create school environments that support not only academic learning, but also the physical and mental development of students, as well as environmental sustainability. We invite elementary and middle school teachers to make this program a tangible step toward forming healthier and happier future generations,” said Kathryn Parapak, AIA's chief marketing officer.

Launched through a webinar, the event provided elementary and middle school teachers with in-depth insights into the benefits of the AHS program. This program aligns with the healthy schools movement by the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry, focusing on nutrition, physical health, immunization, mental health and environmental health.

“A healthy school environment is the foundation for forming healthy, strong and intelligent generations with character. The AHS program aligns with Indonesia's vision to build a future generation with good health and readiness to face future challenges,” explained Dr. Nia Nurhasanah, head of the healthy schools movement.

The program also offers free downloads of learning materials that can be implemented by teachers which cater to four pillars that will lead to healthier habits in school: Healthy eating, active lifestyle, mental health and sustainable living. The materials are flexible and easy to adapt to existing lesson plans.

In order to further incentivize educators, the AHS competition will award the best schools with the chance to win prizes amounting to US$100,000.

This year, the AHS program collaborates with a variety of partners, including Bantu Guru Belajar Lagi, Semua Murid Semua Guru, Yayasan Guru Belajar and Majalah Bobo (Bobo Magazine), to reach more participants and provide guidance in developing AHS projects.

In its previous season, the program has already seen participation from 1,300 schools across Indonesia, with over 145 programs entering the competition.