TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AIA opens AHS program for next period with aim toward healthy future generations

CreativeDesk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 9, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AIA opens AHS program for next period with aim toward healthy future generations

A

IA, in an attempt to create healthier school environments and support the development of the younger generations, unveiled the AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) program for the 2024-2025 period. The program is aimed to inspire local elementary and middle school students.

“Through AHS program, we aim to help teachers create school environments that support not only academic learning, but also the physical and mental development of students, as well as environmental sustainability. We invite elementary and middle school teachers to make this program a tangible step toward forming healthier and happier future generations,” said Kathryn Parapak, AIA's chief marketing officer.

Launched through a webinar, the event provided elementary and middle school teachers with in-depth insights into the benefits of the AHS program. This program aligns with the healthy schools movement by the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry, focusing on nutrition, physical health, immunization, mental health and environmental health.

“A healthy school environment is the foundation for forming healthy, strong and intelligent generations with character. The AHS program aligns with Indonesia's vision to build a future generation with good health and readiness to face future challenges,” explained Dr. Nia Nurhasanah, head of the healthy schools movement.

The program also offers free downloads of learning materials that can be implemented by teachers which cater to four pillars that will lead to healthier habits in school: Healthy eating, active lifestyle, mental health and sustainable living. The materials are flexible and easy to adapt to existing lesson plans.

In order to further incentivize educators, the AHS competition will award the best schools with the chance to win prizes amounting to US$100,000.

This year, the AHS program collaborates with a variety of partners, including Bantu Guru Belajar Lagi, Semua Murid Semua Guru, Yayasan Guru Belajar and Majalah Bobo (Bobo Magazine), to reach more participants and provide guidance in developing AHS projects.

In its previous season, the program has already seen participation from 1,300 schools across Indonesia, with over 145 programs entering the competition.

 

 

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Related Articles

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit

Singapore halts Allianz bid to buy majority stake in local insurer

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

How female informal workers reduce the societal burden of care work

Life insurers see steep decline in investment yield in first half this year

Related Article

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit

Singapore halts Allianz bid to buy majority stake in local insurer

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

How female informal workers reduce the societal burden of care work

Life insurers see steep decline in investment yield in first half this year

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

More in Front Row

 View more
(Courtesy of BAZNAS)
Front Row

BAZNAS distributes Dam Haj meat to Indonesian residents in four regions of Saudi Arabia
PT PLN Nusantara Power acting director of business development and commerce Dwi Hartono speaks at the Japan RE Invest Indonesia 2024 event on Nov. 27 at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo)
Front Row

PLN Nusantara Power Showcases Solar PV projects at Japan RE Invest 2024
.
Front Row

Celebrate culinary festivities at Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomic Bali

Highlight
A stock illustration of prescribed injected ketamine.
Society

BPOM urges ministry to list ketamine as psychotropic
Number game: An official explains to a taxpayer the use of the citizenship identity number as their taxpayer identification number at Palangka Raya tax office in the Central Kalimantan capital city on March 3, 2024.
Editorial

Focus on revenue reform
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo arrive for the party's national meeting in East Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Politics

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
Archipelago

Mt. Dukono in North Maluku erupts
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell
Companies

Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports
Regulations

Officials to form new import task force separate from Trade Ministry
Companies

KUFPEC eyes more oil and gas opportunity in Natuna Sea
Politics

New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque
Companies

Indian firms eye investment in Indonesia’s pharma sector, ambassador says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.