Jakarta Post
Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta renovates meeting spaces for peak business productivity

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-05-27T19:04:15+07:00

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta renovates meeting spaces for peak business productivity

F

our Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta has further increased the popularity of Kuta as a tourist destination among both local and international travelers following the completion of a room renovation project, aimed at enhancing guest experience and attracting business.

Opened in 2015 and renowned as a hotel for leisure and business travelers, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta has completely renovated its Darshana and Boardroom meeting rooms, showcasing a new style.

The Darshana meeting room is the hotel's main meeting space, measuring 216 square meters and can accommodate up to 120 participants in a theater-style layout. The Boardroom, a 56-square-meter meeting room, is designed for smaller groups, making it ideal for private and intensive interactive discussions. These meeting room facilities can accommodate various needs, from half-day to full-day meetings, and are suitable for corporate companies, associations and more.

The renovated meeting rooms blend modern amenities with classic interior design, creating a modern classic ambiance. Warm, brown-toned wooden ornament details enhance the comfortable atmosphere.

A unique selling point (USP) is the availability of natural daylight. Additionally, dimmable lights and motorized screens allow for adaptable lighting and screen height adjustments during presentations.

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta is conveniently located near the airport, shopping centers and other entertainment, and only a 10-minute walk from Kuta Beach. Combined with our new meeting room facilities, these amenities ensure an enhanced experience for business meetings.

Event planners can get loyalty benefits for social and business events booked, earning points or miles and Elite Night Credit for every qualified event.

Plan for business meeting in Kuta? Please drop your email to reservations.fpbalikuta@fourpoints.com or contact us at +62 361 849 6606

