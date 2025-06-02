TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Bali Beach Convention Center sets new benchmark for MICE

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T12:20:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bali Beach Convention Center sets new benchmark for MICE

L

arge convention centers not only accommodate major conferences, exhibitions and other large-scale events, but also attract international participants and visitors. The Bali Beach Convention Center, located on the iconic beachfront of Sanur, Bali, sets a new benchmark for both national and international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) with its impressive capacity of up to 4,000 guests.

Spanning 3,750 square meters, the center can be divided into three sections and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer stunning views of the pristine blue ocean. The pillarless design and a remarkable ceiling height of 8.5 meters allow for a seamless transformation to suit a wide variety of events, from conferences and luxury exhibitions to epic concerts, weddings and meetings.

The center boasts 22 versatile meeting rooms, ranging from 40 to 320 sq m, ideal for board meetings and more intimate gatherings. A spacious pre-function area with a lush garden view and surrounding floor-to-ceiling glass doors complements the main hall, while the contemporary Balinese interior design enhances the ambiance of every event.

Adjacent to the convention center is Bali Beach Hotel The Heritage Collection and The Meru Sanur. The convention center benefits from top-tier hospitality and amenities, making it a premier venue choice in Bali for international and domestic events alike.

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Related Articles

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Oaken Lab brings fresh scent to Indonesia’s perfume market

Hotels see revenue decline amid budget cuts: Survey

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali introduces exciting new menu at The Beach Grill

Karma Beach introduces Warung Pantai, a new culinary delight in paradise

Related Article

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Oaken Lab brings fresh scent to Indonesia’s perfume market

Hotels see revenue decline amid budget cuts: Survey

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali introduces exciting new menu at The Beach Grill

Karma Beach introduces Warung Pantai, a new culinary delight in paradise

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

​​Asia in focus as US, France make competing offers
Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Editorial

Same plan, new excuses
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

New ‘green’ RUPTL risks sidelining, rather than empowering renewables

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race
Americas

Indonesian Marines take part in Reconex 2025 with USMC personnel
Economy

US debt market crisis looming, JPMorgan chief warns
Middle East and Africa

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site, Israel denies involvement
Academia

Are hegemonies a relic of the past?
Middle East and Africa

Pilgrims come together in Mecca under scorching desert heat
Regulations

Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally: Report
Academia

The climate challenge as a development opportunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.