Bali Beach Convention Center sets new benchmark for MICE

L arge convention centers not only accommodate major conferences, exhibitions and other large-scale events, but also attract international participants and visitors. The Bali Beach Convention Center, located on the iconic beachfront of Sanur, Bali, sets a new benchmark for both national and international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) with its impressive capacity of up to 4,000 guests.

Spanning 3,750 square meters, the center can be divided into three sections and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer stunning views of the pristine blue ocean. The pillarless design and a remarkable ceiling height of 8.5 meters allow for a seamless transformation to suit a wide variety of events, from conferences and luxury exhibitions to epic concerts, weddings and meetings.

The center boasts 22 versatile meeting rooms, ranging from 40 to 320 sq m, ideal for board meetings and more intimate gatherings. A spacious pre-function area with a lush garden view and surrounding floor-to-ceiling glass doors complements the main hall, while the contemporary Balinese interior design enhances the ambiance of every event.

Adjacent to the convention center is Bali Beach Hotel The Heritage Collection and The Meru Sanur. The convention center benefits from top-tier hospitality and amenities, making it a premier venue choice in Bali for international and domestic events alike.