TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Beauty meets indulgence in The St. Regis Jakarta’s Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T17:01:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Beauty meets indulgence in The St. Regis Jakarta’s Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea (Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta)

T

he St. Regis Jakarta presents Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea, an immersive afternoon tea experience inspired by the glow and regenerative power of Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum.

Debuting exclusively at The Drawing Room from May 22 to July 31, the collaboration is the first of its kind, uniting two houses that share a common devotion to craftsmanship, ritual and timeless elegance.

Founded in 1828, Maison Guerlain stands as a symbol of French excellence, craftsmanship and innovation in beauty. For over 15 years, the Maison has perfected the science of transformation through the rare essence of black bee honey.

In parallel, St. Regis’ Afternoon Tea ritual has long celebrated refinement in detail from shape and texture to, most importantly, flavor. Within this shared reverence for precision and storytelling, afternoon tea becomes the perfect canvas, where each bite is a story told through flavor, finesse and form.

Crafted by executive pastry chef Kevin Lee, the Afternoon Tea menu draws inspiration from honey’s multi-faceted richness. Highlights include ingredients such as honey-roasted pear, cajuput cinnamon crisp, Java forest and trigona honey, as well as black forest granola and honey-pistachio crumbs, composed into elegant sweets and savories that echo the essence of Abeille Royale.

Paired with a curated tea selection from DAMMANN Frères and complemented by raw honeycomb and freshly baked scones, the experience invites guests into a Royale interlude, a sensorial reflection of indulgence, nourishment and elegance.

Rooted in the cherished legacy of afternoon tea, once embraced by Caroline Astor and reimagined at The St. Regis Jakarta, Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea is a shared expression of beauty and intention, told through ritual and taste.

For orders, contact The St. Regis Jakarta’s F&B reservations at dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com or by WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262.

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Related Articles

'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

Skincare mafia, the ugly face of Indonesia’s beauty industry

Bigger and better – CHAGEE returns to Singapore with new ‘Tea Bar’ concept

Changing beauty trends: Healthy, natural and local

Krista Exhibitions set to hold Indo Beauty Expo 2024

Related Article

'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

Skincare mafia, the ugly face of Indonesia’s beauty industry

Bigger and better – CHAGEE returns to Singapore with new ‘Tea Bar’ concept

Changing beauty trends: Healthy, natural and local

Krista Exhibitions set to hold Indo Beauty Expo 2024

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

Manufacturing activity inches up despite steep drop in orders
Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Editorial

Same plan, new excuses
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

New ‘green’ RUPTL risks sidelining, rather than empowering renewables

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Trump-inspired Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency in setback for pro-EU government
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati make joint appearance for Pancasila Day
Regulations

Ministry admits no progress yet despite big investment pledges for housing program
Americas

FBI probing 'targeted terror attack' in Colorado
Culture and Entertainment

‘The White Lotus’ season 3: Stereotypes linger as buzz fades
Asia & Pacific

Philippines and EU to set up security and defence dialogue
Economy

Manufacturing activity inches up despite steep drop in orders
Politics

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.