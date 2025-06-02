Beauty meets indulgence in The St. Regis Jakarta’s Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea

T he St. Regis Jakarta presents Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea, an immersive afternoon tea experience inspired by the glow and regenerative power of Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum.

Debuting exclusively at The Drawing Room from May 22 to July 31, the collaboration is the first of its kind, uniting two houses that share a common devotion to craftsmanship, ritual and timeless elegance.

Founded in 1828, Maison Guerlain stands as a symbol of French excellence, craftsmanship and innovation in beauty. For over 15 years, the Maison has perfected the science of transformation through the rare essence of black bee honey.

In parallel, St. Regis’ Afternoon Tea ritual has long celebrated refinement in detail from shape and texture to, most importantly, flavor. Within this shared reverence for precision and storytelling, afternoon tea becomes the perfect canvas, where each bite is a story told through flavor, finesse and form.

Crafted by executive pastry chef Kevin Lee, the Afternoon Tea menu draws inspiration from honey’s multi-faceted richness. Highlights include ingredients such as honey-roasted pear, cajuput cinnamon crisp, Java forest and trigona honey, as well as black forest granola and honey-pistachio crumbs, composed into elegant sweets and savories that echo the essence of Abeille Royale.

Paired with a curated tea selection from DAMMANN Frères and complemented by raw honeycomb and freshly baked scones, the experience invites guests into a Royale interlude, a sensorial reflection of indulgence, nourishment and elegance.

Rooted in the cherished legacy of afternoon tea, once embraced by Caroline Astor and reimagined at The St. Regis Jakarta, Bee Loved, A Royale Afternoon Tea is a shared expression of beauty and intention, told through ritual and taste.

For orders, contact The St. Regis Jakarta’s F&B reservations at dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com or by WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262.