TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

Looksmaxxing influencers -- part of an online ecosystem dubbed the "manosphere" -- have surged in popularity across social media, capitalizing on the insecurities of young men eager to boost their physical attractiveness to women.

News Desk (AFP)
Washington
Fri, April 25, 2025 Published on Apr. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-04-25T11:14:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers This illustration photo shows a video of male TikTok influencer hammering his cheekbone, playing on a smartphone in a bathroom next to a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and a hammer in Los Angeles, April 11, 2025. (AFP/Chris Delmas)

H

ankering for a chiseled jawline, a male TikTok influencer strikes his cheekbones with a hammer -- highlighting the rise of "looksmaxxing," an online trend pushing unproven and sometimes dangerous techniques to boost sexual appeal.

Looksmaxxing influencers -- part of an online ecosystem dubbed the "manosphere" -- have surged in popularity across social media, capitalizing on the insecurities of young men eager to boost their physical attractiveness to women.

In posts across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, they promote pseudoscientific methods to achieve everything from pouty lips to chin extensions and almond-shaped "hunter eyes," often while monetizing their popularity by endorsing a range of consumer products.

In more extreme cases, these influencers advocate taking steroids, undergoing plastic surgery and even "leg-lengthening" procedures to become more attractive.

While women may pay regular visits to aestheticians or buy new beauty products, spurring a global beauty retail market worth hundreds of billions of dollars, the manosphere at times promotes a DIY approach that draws on the nearest toolbox. 

"Babe, what's taking you so long in the bathroom?" reads the caption flashing across a viral TikTok video of a man seen hitting his cheeks with the sharp edge of a hammer, in what he calls his "skincare routine."

Underneath the video are dozens of comments warning that "bone smashing," also known as the hammer technique, is "dangerous" while others hail it as a legitimate way to achieve an angular jawline.

In other videos, British influencer Oscar Patel promoted "mewing," an unproven technique that involves pressing the tongue into the roof of the mouth for improving jaw and facial structure.

Without offering evidence, he told his nearly 188,000 TikTok followers that such tricks would turn them into a "PSL god," an internet slang for exceptionally attractive men, short for Perfectly Symmetrical Looks.

'Toxic combination' 

In another video, US-based TikToker Dillon Latham misleadingly told his 1.7 million followers to whiten their teeth by applying hydrogen peroxide to their teeth with a cotton swab.

Some dentists warn that regularly using store-bought peroxide could damage tooth enamel and gums.

The looksmaxxing trend is fueling "an industry of influencers who promote 'perfect bodies and perfect faces', often to feather their own nest," Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told AFP.

"Among men, this is mixed with the misogyny of the manosphere, which often blames women for male insecurities, creating a toxic combination," he added.

Many looksmaxxing influencers appear to have a financial incentive, frequently leveraging their popularity to promote products ranging from skin cleansers to pheromone perfumes, and even Chinese knock-off watches.

Looksmaxxing is rooted in "incel" -- or involuntarily celibate -- communities, an internet subculture rife with misogyny, with men tending to blame women and feminism for their romantic failings.

"The incel ideology is being rebranded to looksmaxxing on TikTok," Anda Solea, a researcher at the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, told AFP.

In a study, Solea found that incel-inspired accounts on TikTok were circumventing a ban on hateful language with a focus on looksmaxxing and more palatable words about self-improvement.

"There are a lot of pressures on men –- we want to protect women from gender-based violence but we should also be careful about young men and boys," Solea said.

'Deeply damaging' 

Other related maxxing trends have also gained traction, including "gymmaxxing," which focuses on building muscle, and "moneymaxxing," which centers on improving financial status -- all with the ultimate goal of increasing sexual desirability.

Looksmaxxing influencers –- many of whom idolize male models such as Australian Jordan Barrett and American Sean O'Pry -- have amassed massive followings as algorithms propel their content to millions.

These algorithms can lead to real-world harm, experts warn. 

The danger was dramatized in the recent Netflix hit "Adolescence," which follows the case of a 13-year-old boy accused of killing a classmate after absorbing misogynistic content online.

The fictional crime drama references the popular but unfounded "80/20" theory that claims 80 percent of women are attracted to 20 percent of men.

In a study last year, researchers at Dublin City University created fake accounts registered as teenage boys. They reported that their TikTok and YouTube feeds were "bombarded" with male supremacy and misogynistic content.

"More widely, this does feed into toxic beauty standards which affect men as well as women," said Venkataramakrishnan, from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

"The idea that if you don't look like a Hollywood star, you might as well give up trying for a relationship is deeply damaging."

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Related Articles

Social media age restriction policy met with caution

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

North Sumatra court jails TikToker for Jesus remark

Indonesian parents scramble to protect children from harmful, inappropriate online content

Trump says Microsoft in discussions to acquire TikTok

Related Article

Social media age restriction policy met with caution

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

North Sumatra court jails TikToker for Jesus remark

Indonesian parents scramble to protect children from harmful, inappropriate online content

Trump says Microsoft in discussions to acquire TikTok

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

More in Culture

 View more
Guerilla warfare: Perang Kota cast members Chicco Jerikho (left) and Jerome Kurnia (center) are directed by Mouly Surya (right). The latter's previous directorial credits include the 2017 neo-Western thriller Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts. Courtesy of Cinesurya, Starvision and Kaninga Pictures
Entertainment

Gunpowder and unspoken tension set Mouly Surya's 'Perang Kota' ablaze
A visitor stands on an ice tower on the grounds of the Ice Hotel in the village of Jukkasjarvi, near Kiruna, in Swedish Lapland on February 9, 2020.
Environment

Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Chris Cornell and Soundgarden Perform at the Sound Academy on January 25, 2013 in Toronto.
Entertainment

Outkast, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper among Rock Hall inductees

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono looks on during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia calls for stronger cooperation at BRICS summit

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Spain grid operator report warned of blackout risk from renewables
Regulations

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Economy

RI secures $60m for floating solar project through JETP
Society

Free meals program lacks public transparency, accountability: ICW
Society

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents
Economy

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI
Society

Govt urged to disclose coal power plants' emissions data
Regulations

Ministry plans to make use of unlicensed oil wells
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.