TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Social media and the quiet return of imperialism

What looks like “freedom of speech” on social media becomes ranking of speech, meaning what is said depends on what spreads.

Toronata Tambun (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, June 7, 2025 Published on Jun. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-06-05T09:24:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Social media and the quiet return of imperialism A coffee shop visitor watches a video on YouTube on his computer in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on April 12, 2025. (Antara/Jessica Wuysang )

Social media has not just changed how Indonesians communicate. It has changed what they imitate.

A kid or a teenager or an adult now spends hours online consuming values, scripts and ideas uploaded from somewhere else. What spreads is not neutral, and what is left behind is not random.

Social media was supposed to make the world more open. Everyone gets a voice. But that is not the case. What rises to the top is not what matters, it is what performs. And what performs is decided by systems built in Silicon Valley.

What spreads is shaped for performance, tuned for speed, repetition and emotional reaction. It rewards what is easy to consume, not what is true. Over time, people adjust. Even those who disagree start playing along

Local buzzers, paid influencers, networked trolls, did not invent the system. But they have mastered it. The platform does not care about their intent. It cares about engagement. So they learn to provoke, polarize and repeat.

They are not promoting Western values. They are responding to Western-coded algorithms. And not all voices compete equally. Some sink before they are seen, while some others never fit the format.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Was this the promise of democracy? It is supposed to offer voice, participation and accountability. But what the platforms deliver is something else.

Popular

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup
Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 

Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Related Articles

Trump vs Harvard: In defense of truth and intellectualism

Whither ASEAN community?

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Related Article

Trump vs Harvard: In defense of truth and intellectualism

Whither ASEAN community?

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?

Decolonizing climate and environmental justice: Lessons from indigenous communities

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Popular

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup
Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 

Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

More in Opinion

 View more
Show of loyalty: Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) sing the national anthem “Indonesia Raya” during an event on Dec. 21, 2024, held to declare the disbandment of the terrorist group at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi terminal in Surakarta, Central Java.
Academia

End of JI: Reckoning with the past, rethinking the future
Critical voice: Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurl banners on June 3, 2025, to protest nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Critical Minerals Conference & Expo 2025 in Jakarta.
Academia

Ecocide in Raja Ampat: Defending the right to healthy life
Demonstrators gather on Cambridge Common on April 25 to protest Harvard's stance on the war in Gaza and to show support for the Palestinian people, outside Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States.
Academia

Trump vs Harvard: In defense of truth and intellectualism

Highlight
This aerial handout picture taken on December 21, 2024, and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Kawei Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Regulations

Energy ministry temporarily halts nickel mining operations in Raja Ampat
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 2, 2025 ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Editorial

Don’t neglect our pilgrims
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 30, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia's silence at Shangri-La Dialogue raises questions

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan says 'progress' but no 'agreement yet' in US tariff talks
Archipelago

Kompolnas urges sanctioning Makassar officers for alleged extortion, assault
Americas

Brazil fires drive acceleration in Amazon deforestation: Report
Markets

Trump says China's Xi agreed to let rare earth minerals flow to US
Americas

From bros to foes: How the unlikely Trump-Musk relationship imploded
Middle East and Africa

Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Idul Adha holiday marked by violence
Archipelago

Demand for Idul Adha sacrificial livestock drops amid economic slowdown
Europe

Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Social media and the quiet return of imperialism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.