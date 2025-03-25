Recognizing authentic public expression and protests

A woman holds a sign that reads, “Reject the TNI Bill,“ on March 20, 2025, during a protest against a revision to the military law, outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The growing trend of labeling protests “paid movements” raises serious concerns about the suppression of dissent and the manipulation of public perception

R ecent policies enacted by the government have sparked widespread criticism, leading to waves of protests and demonstrations. One of the most controversial issues is the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which was officially passed on March 20.

Unfortunately, instead of acknowledging these protests as legitimate expressions of public concern, the government has dismissed them as the work of “paid actors” or “buzzers.”

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai even went so far as to claim that those voicing opposition to the law were merely unemployed individuals and buzzers trying to stir controversy over the return of the military’s dual function.

On the other side of these protests, there were groups supporting the revision, carrying banners including one that read “Peaceful Action! Supporting the TNI Law revision, urging the DPR RI and the Government to pass it for the sake of the Republic of Indonesia.”

They opposed the protesters who rejected the revision. In a video that went viral, activist Satya Azyumar asked members of this group why they supported the revision of the TNI Law. However, they simply responded, "We don’t know".

Protests are a vital part of any democratic political culture. They provide a crucial role in holding the government accountable.

However, the growing trend of labeling protests “paid movements” raises serious concerns about the suppression of dissent and the manipulation of public perception. For the public, this leads to an important question: which protests are genuine and organic, and which are orchestrated?