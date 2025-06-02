‘Beres, Bosch’: Bosch eases daily life with reliable technology

M anaging Director of PT Robert Bosch (Bosch Indonesia), Pirmin Riegger (center), together with Head of Sales Bosch Home Appliances Indonesia, Carlo Tamaela (first left); Head of Corporate Communications & Government Relations APAC, Jay Jiang (second left); President of Bosch for Southeast Asia, Vijay Ratnaparkhe (third left); Country Sales Director of Power Tools Bosch Indonesia, Edwin Irawan (first right); Country Sales Director of Mobility Aftermarket Bosch Indonesia, Griselda Iwandi (second right); and Senior Vice President of Corporate and Mobility Marketing, Brand Management and Communication Strategy, Boris Dolkhani (third right), during the launch ceremony of the #BeresBosch campaign in Jakarta.

Bosch Indonesia has launched its latest campaign, “Beres, Bosch”, which encourages people to see how reliable, user-friendly technology allows tasks to be completed with ease and make their daily activities efficient and enjoyable.

The campaign features innovative solutions from Bosch’s three major lines – Home Appliances, Mobility Aftermarket and Power Tools – intending to support the modern, fast-paced Indonesian lifestyle.

Pirmin Riegger, Managing Director of Bosch Indonesia, said: “Indonesia is a highly important market for Bosch. We see how technology is becoming increasingly reliable in making life more enjoyable. The ‘Beres, Bosch’ campaign reflects our commitment to being present in everyday moments, whether it's providing peace of mind during long journeys, making it easier to cook for loved ones, or helping professionals complete tasks more safely, efficiently and effectively.”

Ultimately, he added, "Our goal is to make daily life more comfortable, productive, and efficient.”

Enjoyable ease

Today, cooking is no longer a complicated activity but an enjoyable one, especially when supported by the right innovations. Bosch Home Appliances offers a wide range of smart solutions designed to bring ease and convenience to all, from stay-at-home parents and young couples to busy professionals.

With a wide range of smart appliances -from ovens with built-in recipe libraries and precise induction cooktops to refrigerators that keep food fresh up to three times longer, Bosch streamlines every step in the kitchen. Enhanced by the Home Connect app, users can control their appliances remotely, whether preheating the oven on their way home or brewing their favorite coffee from the bedroom. Thanks to interconnected technology, the kitchen feels more personal, efficient, and above all, #BeresBosch.

Wipers for safety

Driving is a daily activity for many Indonesians, so safety and comfort are essential when it comes to navigating challenges like traffic congestion and unpredictable weather.

Bosch Wipers, equipped with beam technology, deliver a clean, quiet and consistent wipe in all weather conditions. Their aerodynamic design ensures stability even at high speeds to ensure clear and uninterrupted visibility. Available in conventional and flat blades, Bosch Wipers are easy to install and compatible with a wide range of vehicles.

Tools for Precision

Bosch Power Tools empowers professionals with reliable solutions designed for precision and efficiency. Its 18V battery system works across multiple tools with durable accessories built to last longer, every project runs smoothly. Bosch’s tools help professionals save time, reduce delays, and get the job done #BeresBosch.