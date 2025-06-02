Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort brings Balinese heritage, French elegance to any event

S ituated on the pristine shores of Bali’s Nusa Dua, the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort brings Balinese opulence and French sophistication to every function.

Beyond its 413 rooms, the resort welcomes gatherings of all kinds through its "Where Inspirational Encounters Originate" team, who will ensure a successful event from initial planning to flawless execution.

The Kecak Grand Ballroom, capable of hosting up to 700 guests, stands as a unique setting for customized conferences and gatherings. Meanwhile, the 450 square meter oceanfront Gamelan ballroom showcases breathtaking ocean and beach vistas, with abundant natural light during the day and enchanting lighting effects after sundown.

Since its establishment in 2013, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has hosted a multitude of prestigious international gatherings, including the APEC Indonesia 2013, IMF-World Bank Conferences in 2018, ASEAN Leaders Gathering in 2018, Bali Democracy Forum 2022, ITB Berlin 2022, the 144th IPU Assembly Meeting, the UNDRR GPDRR GP 2022 summits, the World Water Forum 2024 and the G20 Indonesia event series.