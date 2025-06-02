TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort brings Balinese heritage, French elegance to any event

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T12:25:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort brings Balinese heritage, French elegance to any event

S

ituated on the pristine shores of Bali’s Nusa Dua, the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort brings Balinese opulence and French sophistication to every function.

Beyond its 413 rooms, the resort welcomes gatherings of all kinds through its "Where Inspirational Encounters Originate" team, who will ensure a successful event from initial planning to flawless execution.

The Kecak Grand Ballroom, capable of hosting up to 700 guests, stands as a unique setting for customized conferences and gatherings. Meanwhile, the 450 square meter oceanfront Gamelan ballroom showcases breathtaking ocean and beach vistas, with abundant natural light during the day and enchanting lighting effects after sundown.

Since its establishment in 2013, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has hosted a multitude of prestigious international gatherings, including the APEC Indonesia 2013, IMF-World Bank Conferences in 2018, ASEAN Leaders Gathering in 2018, Bali Democracy Forum 2022, ITB Berlin 2022, the 144th IPU Assembly Meeting, the UNDRR GPDRR GP 2022 summits, the World Water Forum 2024 and the G20 Indonesia event series.

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Related Article

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

Celebrate togetherness of Lebaran with AYANA

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

Popular

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

​​Asia in focus as US, France make competing offers
Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Editorial

Same plan, new excuses
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

New ‘green’ RUPTL risks sidelining, rather than empowering renewables

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race
Americas

Indonesian Marines take part in Reconex 2025 with USMC personnel
Economy

US debt market crisis looming, JPMorgan chief warns
Middle East and Africa

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site, Israel denies involvement
Academia

Are hegemonies a relic of the past?
Middle East and Africa

Pilgrims come together in Mecca under scorching desert heat
Regulations

Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally: Report
Academia

The climate challenge as a development opportunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.