Unforgettable events at AYANA Bali

A YANA Bali has once again positioned itself as a leader, offering unparalleled accommodations and venues for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) in Bali.

As a result of its efforts, AYANA Bali received the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Award for Luxury Conference and Event Hotel 2023.

The reputation will be further cemented after the unveiling of an expansive new exhibition and ballroom facility that will accommodate 2,000 people, opening in 2026.

AYANA Bali is already home to 17 unique MICE and wedding venues, designed to cater to a variety of events. Its expansive ballroom accommodates up to 1,000 people, with direct access to lush gardens providing a beautiful backdrop for events, boasting Bali’s natural beauty.

Meanwhile, the RIMBA Ballroom at RIMBA Jimbaran Bali offers a more intimate choice that offers an elegant space with an area of 300 sq m, accommodating up to 400 people (for standing reception).

Other venues include SKY, which offers a panoramic 180-degree view 35 meters above the surface of the Indian Ocean, and Champa Garden, which spans 20,000 sq m and accommodates over 1,500 people (for standing reception).

For more information or to make inquiries, please contact events.bali@ayana.com