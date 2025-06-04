TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Airlangga Reaffirms Indonesia-Japan Strategic Ties for Regional Prosperity and Stability

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025

Airlangga Reaffirms Indonesia-Japan Strategic Ties for Regional Prosperity and Stability (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister)

oordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday (June 3) with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisayuki Fujii on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris, reaffirming the robust strategic partnership between Indonesia and Japan, particularly in trade, investment and sustainable development.

A key topic of discussion was Japan’s support for Indonesia’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Indonesia submitted its Initial Memorandum less than a year after receiving the OECD Accession Roadmap and aims to finalize the accession process within three years.

Japan has also contributed through workshops and studies related to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, which is crucial to Indonesia’s efforts in governance reform and legal framework strengthening.

“Indonesia’s accession to the OECD is not only about economic integration, but also about reinforcing our commitment to transparent and accountable governance,” said Airlangga.

In 2024, total trade between Indonesia and Japan reached US$35.67 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with Indonesia recording a trade surplus of $5.74 billion.

Japan is Indonesia’s sixth-largest foreign investor with investments totaling $3.46 billion in more than 12,800 projects in key sectors such as transportation, machinery, electronics and chemicals.

Airlangga emphasized that Japanese investment in Indonesia demonstrated a shared commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and national economic resilience. He also welcomed Japan’s comprehensive approach to addressing the United States’ tariff policies, saying it was aligned with Indonesia’s interest in exploring bilateral trade talks with Washington on tariff and nontariff barriers.

Both Airlangga and Fujii underlined the importance of their countries’ cooperation in reinforcing supply chain resilience across the Asia-Pacific.

“It is essential for Indonesia and Japan to support each other in addressing tariff challenges and maintaining regional economic stability,” Airlangga said.

The partnership between Indonesia and Japan also extends to clean energy, particularly through the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC). Notable progress has been made in the Muara Laboh geothermal power plant project currently under construction, while a joint task force has been formed to address implementation hurdles.

Airlangga concluded the meeting with optimism that the Indonesia-Japan strategic partnership would drive mutual economic growth while contributing to broader stability and progress in the Asia-Pacific.

The coordinating minister was accompanied by Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, Coordinating Deputy for Economic and Investment Cooperation Edi Priyo Pambudi, Regional Development Expert Staff Haryo Limanseto and Deputy Assistant for Multilateral Economic Cooperation Ferry Ardiyanto.

The Jakarta Post
