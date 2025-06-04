TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Airlangga submits initial memorandum to mark Indonesia’s progress toward OECD accession

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025 Published on Jun. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-06-04T11:09:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Airlangga submits initial memorandum to mark Indonesia’s progress toward OECD accession (Courtesy of Coordinating Economy Ministry)

C

oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto has officially submitted Indonesia’s Initial Memorandum during the 2025 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), marking a key milestone in the country's accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The MCM is being held in Paris from June 3 to 4 under the chairmanship of Costa Rica.

Minister Airlangga was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation and Investment Coordination Edi Prio Pambudi and Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar. The Indonesian delegation was welcomed by representatives of the OECD’s Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate at the Château de la Muette, OECD Headquarters.

This year’s meeting, themed “Leading the Way Towards Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Prosperity Through Rules-Based Trade, Investment and Innovation”, gathers ministers to discuss current global challenges and foster resilient, inclusive economic growth. As a forum, the MCM promotes dialogue on restoring trade and investment certainty and leveraging digital economies for shared prosperity.

“Amid global economic uncertainty, this meeting offers a critical platform for policymakers to engage in frank, rules-based discussions on shared challenges,” said OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann in his opening remarks.

Cormann also formally announced Indonesia’s submission of the Initial Memorandum. “Indonesia is one of eight current accession countries, and today’s submission represents a significant step forward,” he said.

Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Sen. Don Farrell, representing one of the MCM vice-chairs, extended congratulations to Indonesia. “We commend Indonesia for reaching this important milestone,” he said.

The opening session also saw the handover of co-chairmanship of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme from Australia and Vietnam to Canada and the Philippines. The OECD also launched its Strategic Framework for Latin America and the Caribbean during the session.

Indonesia’s Initial Memorandum is the result of a comprehensive self-assessment of the country’s regulations, policies and alignment with OECD instruments, demonstrating its commitment to joining the global economic body.

 

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Wage subsidies doubled, electricity discount canceled in stimulus shake-up

Tax office needs bigger resources to increase tax collection

House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks

RI delegation jets off to Washington for tariff negotiations

Related Article

Wage subsidies doubled, electricity discount canceled in stimulus shake-up

Tax office needs bigger resources to increase tax collection

House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks

RI delegation jets off to Washington for tariff negotiations

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (center) and his wife Kim Hye-kyung (right) leave after the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours
Sports

Indonesia moves to naturalize Dutch players to boost women’s soccer
Academia

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?
The Neighborhood

The Coffee Run: A third space for every pace

Asia & Pacific

Lee Jae-myung's rise from poverty to the South Korean presidency
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Companies

Integrated EV battery project in Halmahera to break ground this month
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.