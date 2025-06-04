Airlangga submits initial memorandum to mark Indonesia’s progress toward OECD accession

C oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto has officially submitted Indonesia’s Initial Memorandum during the 2025 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), marking a key milestone in the country's accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The MCM is being held in Paris from June 3 to 4 under the chairmanship of Costa Rica.

Minister Airlangga was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation and Investment Coordination Edi Prio Pambudi and Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar. The Indonesian delegation was welcomed by representatives of the OECD’s Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate at the Château de la Muette, OECD Headquarters.

This year’s meeting, themed “Leading the Way Towards Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Prosperity Through Rules-Based Trade, Investment and Innovation”, gathers ministers to discuss current global challenges and foster resilient, inclusive economic growth. As a forum, the MCM promotes dialogue on restoring trade and investment certainty and leveraging digital economies for shared prosperity.

“Amid global economic uncertainty, this meeting offers a critical platform for policymakers to engage in frank, rules-based discussions on shared challenges,” said OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann in his opening remarks.

Cormann also formally announced Indonesia’s submission of the Initial Memorandum. “Indonesia is one of eight current accession countries, and today’s submission represents a significant step forward,” he said.

Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Sen. Don Farrell, representing one of the MCM vice-chairs, extended congratulations to Indonesia. “We commend Indonesia for reaching this important milestone,” he said.

The opening session also saw the handover of co-chairmanship of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme from Australia and Vietnam to Canada and the Philippines. The OECD also launched its Strategic Framework for Latin America and the Caribbean during the session.

Indonesia’s Initial Memorandum is the result of a comprehensive self-assessment of the country’s regulations, policies and alignment with OECD instruments, demonstrating its commitment to joining the global economic body.