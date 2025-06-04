TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Airlangga, USTR meet in Paris to advance Indonesia’s proactive role in global trade talks

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025 Published on Jun. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-06-04T11:13:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Airlangga, USTR meet in Paris to advance Indonesia’s proactive role in global trade talks (Courtesy of Coordinating Economy Ministry)

C

oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto held a strategic bilateral meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

The discussion underscored Indonesia’s active and constructive approach to international trade negotiations, as well as its commitment to fostering a fair and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the US.

“We deeply appreciate the positive response from the US government to Indonesia’s proposals, which reflect our shared commitment to open trade and resilient global value chains amid evolving trade dynamics,” said Airlangga. He emphasized the importance of result-oriented and constructive collaboration to reach a reciprocal and balanced agreement.

Following initial talks in April, Indonesia has taken strategic steps by engaging in intensive coordination between technical teams from both countries to review and respond to the initial draft agreement submitted by the US.

“We are committed to providing the US with a list of proposed tariff preferences ahead of the second negotiation round scheduled for June in Washington, DC. We remain open to dialogue in resolving issues related to tariffs, non-tariff barriers, digital trade, rules of origin and economic and national security concerns,” he added.

Airlangga also highlighted Indonesia’s concrete efforts to address the bilateral trade imbalance, including increasing imports of US energy and agricultural products, while encouraging strategic investment in priority sectors.

“We hope both sides continue to work in good faith to find win-win solutions, as has been demonstrated in past trade agreements,” he said.

Amid global uncertainty, Airlangga reiterated Indonesia’s readiness to accelerate negotiations, aiming to conclude an agreement before the planned implementation of reciprocal tariffs in July 2025. A measured and pragmatic approach, he said, would pave the way for a long-term, sustainable partnership.

Airlangga was accompanied by Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economic Cooperation and Investment Edi Prio Pambudi, Economic Coordinating Ministry spokesperson Haryo Limanseto, Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, and Assistant Deputy for Multilateral Economic Cooperation Ferry Ardiyanto.

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling

Counterfeit goods persist despite govt curbs, renewed US complaints

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks

BI takes diplomatic route on US gripe over QRIS

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

Related Article

House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling

Counterfeit goods persist despite govt curbs, renewed US complaints

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks

BI takes diplomatic route on US gripe over QRIS

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (center) and his wife Kim Hye-kyung (right) leave after the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours
Sports

Indonesia moves to naturalize Dutch players to boost women’s soccer
Academia

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?
The Neighborhood

The Coffee Run: A third space for every pace

Asia & Pacific

Lee Jae-myung's rise from poverty to the South Korean presidency
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Companies

Integrated EV battery project in Halmahera to break ground this month
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.