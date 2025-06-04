Airlangga, USTR meet in Paris to advance Indonesia’s proactive role in global trade talks

C oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto held a strategic bilateral meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

The discussion underscored Indonesia’s active and constructive approach to international trade negotiations, as well as its commitment to fostering a fair and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the US.

“We deeply appreciate the positive response from the US government to Indonesia’s proposals, which reflect our shared commitment to open trade and resilient global value chains amid evolving trade dynamics,” said Airlangga. He emphasized the importance of result-oriented and constructive collaboration to reach a reciprocal and balanced agreement.

Following initial talks in April, Indonesia has taken strategic steps by engaging in intensive coordination between technical teams from both countries to review and respond to the initial draft agreement submitted by the US.

“We are committed to providing the US with a list of proposed tariff preferences ahead of the second negotiation round scheduled for June in Washington, DC. We remain open to dialogue in resolving issues related to tariffs, non-tariff barriers, digital trade, rules of origin and economic and national security concerns,” he added.

Airlangga also highlighted Indonesia’s concrete efforts to address the bilateral trade imbalance, including increasing imports of US energy and agricultural products, while encouraging strategic investment in priority sectors.

“We hope both sides continue to work in good faith to find win-win solutions, as has been demonstrated in past trade agreements,” he said.

Amid global uncertainty, Airlangga reiterated Indonesia’s readiness to accelerate negotiations, aiming to conclude an agreement before the planned implementation of reciprocal tariffs in July 2025. A measured and pragmatic approach, he said, would pave the way for a long-term, sustainable partnership.

Airlangga was accompanied by Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economic Cooperation and Investment Edi Prio Pambudi, Economic Coordinating Ministry spokesperson Haryo Limanseto, Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, and Assistant Deputy for Multilateral Economic Cooperation Ferry Ardiyanto.