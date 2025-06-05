Indonesia, Singapore strengthen economic ties through strategic dialogue

C oordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

Airlangga congratulated Gan on his reappointment in Singapore’s new cabinet, expressing confidence that Singapore’s trade and industrial sectors would continue to thrive and contribute to regional economic collaboration.

The two leaders discussed progress made through the Indonesia-Singapore Six Working Groups (6WG), following a senior official meeting held in Jakarta on May 23. Airlangga highlighted significant developments, particularly in the Batam-Bintan-Karimun (BBK) area, where digital and data center investments are on the rise.

“One key milestone is the full sale of data center land at Nongsa Digital Park, with total investment reaching US$28 million as of April 2025. BW Digital’s 80MW project shows strong investor confidence in Indonesia’s digital infrastructure,” Airlangga said.

Investment cooperation has expanded across sectors including infrastructure, industrial services, energy transition, health care and investment facilitation. Workforce development has also progressed, supported by initiatives such as the Tech X program and inter-university partnerships.

In transportation, Airlangga pointed to improved air connectivity, including Scoot Airlines’ operations at Kertajati Airport and new direct routes to Padang and Labuan Bajo. In agribusiness, the two countries are collaborating on seafood supply and technical arrangements for electronic certification. Tourism ties have strengthened through joint promotion in Europe and efforts to boost access to destinations like Belitung and Labuan Bajo.

Airlangga also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to concluding the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by the end of 2025. The negotiations, launched under Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2023, are seen as vital for the region’s digital integration.

He welcomed Singapore’s invitation for Indonesia to consider joining the Future Investment and Trade Partnership (FIT-P), initiated by Singapore, the UAE, Switzerland and New Zealand. Airlangga noted that the FIT-P’s principles of openness, fairness and sustainability align with Indonesia’s trade values. The government is currently reviewing the partnership’s compatibility with national strategic priorities.