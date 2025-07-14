A new chapter in Indonesia–EU strategic partnership strengthens global stability

(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

D uring his official visit to Belgium, President Prabowo Subianto met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, July 13. The meeting, attended by Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, marked a significant milestone in the evolving Indonesia–European Union relationship amid a complex global landscape.

“Europe leads in science, technology and finance. Indonesia, with its rich natural resources and as a key ASEAN member, offers great potential. A strong EU–Indonesia partnership can contribute significantly to global economic and geopolitical stability,” said President Prabowo.

As part of the visit, Minister Airlangga also held talks with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, where both parties agreed on key points to accelerate the conclusion of the Indonesia–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA).

“Indonesia welcomes the political agreement reached. This marks a pivotal step toward finalizing the IEU-CEPA by September 2025,” Airlangga said, emphasizing the strategic value of this achievement in strengthening long-term cooperation.

Negotiations for the IEU-CEPA, launched in July 2016, have included 19 official rounds and numerous intersessional meetings. Both sides recognize the vast potential for expanding trade and investment through improved market access, the removal of trade barriers and a more predictable and inclusive business environment.

Despite being held on a weekend, the meetings took place in a warm and productive atmosphere. Minister Airlangga and Commissioner Šefčovič signed an exchange letter that will serve as a reference for accelerating the finalization of the agreement.

“Even on a Sunday, we continue to work, seven days a week. There are no holidays. I appreciate the tireless efforts of our team in making this progress possible,” said Airlangga.

Commissioner Šefčovič echoed this sentiment, stating that the breakthrough reflects a shared commitment to crafting a comprehensive, forward-looking and mutually beneficial agreement. He noted that the strategic partnership would lay a strong foundation for bilateral ties in the years to come.

“This clearly demonstrates how we work day and night, weekend after weekend, to strengthen the EU–Indonesia relationship and unlock new opportunities for businesses, including small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The IEU-CEPA is expected to broaden business opportunities, enhance legal certainty and provide a strategic platform for deeper collaboration on pressing economic issues. The current stage of negotiations focuses on finalizing technical issues, fine-tuning details and establishing a detailed timeline for the agreement’s ratification.