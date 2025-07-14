TheJakartaPost

A new chapter in Indonesia–EU strategic partnership strengthens global stability

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 14, 2025 Published on Jul. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-07-14T15:43:34+07:00

(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister) (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

D

uring his official visit to Belgium, President Prabowo Subianto met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, July 13. The meeting, attended by Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, marked a significant milestone in the evolving Indonesia–European Union relationship amid a complex global landscape.

“Europe leads in science, technology and finance. Indonesia, with its rich natural resources and as a key ASEAN member, offers great potential. A strong EU–Indonesia partnership can contribute significantly to global economic and geopolitical stability,” said President Prabowo.

As part of the visit, Minister Airlangga also held talks with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, where both parties agreed on key points to accelerate the conclusion of the Indonesia–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA).

“Indonesia welcomes the political agreement reached. This marks a pivotal step toward finalizing the IEU-CEPA by September 2025,” Airlangga said, emphasizing the strategic value of this achievement in strengthening long-term cooperation.

Negotiations for the IEU-CEPA, launched in July 2016, have included 19 official rounds and numerous intersessional meetings. Both sides recognize the vast potential for expanding trade and investment through improved market access, the removal of trade barriers and a more predictable and inclusive business environment.

Despite being held on a weekend, the meetings took place in a warm and productive atmosphere. Minister Airlangga and Commissioner Šefčovič signed an exchange letter that will serve as a reference for accelerating the finalization of the agreement.

“Even on a Sunday, we continue to work, seven days a week. There are no holidays. I appreciate the tireless efforts of our team in making this progress possible,” said Airlangga.

Commissioner Šefčovič echoed this sentiment, stating that the breakthrough reflects a shared commitment to crafting a comprehensive, forward-looking and mutually beneficial agreement. He noted that the strategic partnership would lay a strong foundation for bilateral ties in the years to come.

“This clearly demonstrates how we work day and night, weekend after weekend, to strengthen the EU–Indonesia relationship and unlock new opportunities for businesses, including small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The IEU-CEPA is expected to broaden business opportunities, enhance legal certainty and provide a strategic platform for deeper collaboration on pressing economic issues. The current stage of negotiations focuses on finalizing technical issues, fine-tuning details and establishing a detailed timeline for the agreement’s ratification.

Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Shipping containers are stacked on April 12, 2024, at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province. Chinese exports plunged more than expected in March, official figures show, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.
Economy

China exports soared in June, beating forecasts
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 9, 2025.
Editorial

Beyond ASEAN centrality
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a meeting with representatives of the European car industry as part of a Strategic Dialogue on the Future of the European Automotive Industry in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Regulations

EU ministers weigh response to latest Trump tariff threat

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Rescuers to recover wreckage of sunken ferry near Bali
Asia & Pacific

'Las Vegas in Laos': Riverside city awash with crime
Companies

Muhammadiyah channels funds into new rural sharia bank
Table Setting

Fine dining, redefined: Inside The Crown by Kirk Westaway at Fairmont Jakarta
Regulations

Govt to increase 2026 microloan cap to Rp 430t to boost homeownership
Europe

Trump teases 'major statement' on Russia ahead of NATO talks

Academia

Indonesia Needs a National Nutrition Resilience Protocol
Markets

Euro zone bond yields touch April high after EU gets 30% tariff
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.