"Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet" strengthens Indonesia as global gastronomic destination

T ourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana has said the "Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet" flagship program is an effort to promote and strengthen Indonesia's position as a world-class gastronomic tourism destination.

"Indonesia is a country with extraordinary potential, from its natural beauty and culture to its rich, diverse and authentic culinary heritage. And today, we are focusing our attention on gastronomy," said Widiyanti at the opening of the Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet Talkshow at The Meru Sanur, Bali, on Sept. 30.

Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet was previously launched in Jakarta, and a series of activities continued in Bali, starting with the Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet Talkshow. This was followed by the Artisan Food Market, which ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, featuring more than 20 culinary entrepreneurs offering artisanal food and beverage products from Bali, Jakarta and various regions across Indonesia.

Another event, a Gastro Tour, saw participants consisting of international and national media as well as key opinion leaders (KOLs) introduced to historical sites and traditional Indonesian recipes.

According to Widiyanti, Bali was chosen as a pilot destination for the Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet program as the Island of the Gods embodies culinary heritage beyond taste. This, she continues, provides an immersive experience of how food connects to spirituality, community and culture, making a gastronomic journey in Bali feel more authentic and meaningful.

In addition, Bali also plays a role in sustainability practices through farm-to-table initiatives, organic farming, coffee plantations and community-based culinary tourism.

In 2024, Bali's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) from food services (restaurants) reached Rp 27.6 trillion, while food and beverage manufacturing contributed Rp 9.71 trillion. These two sectors contributed 12.5 percent of Bali's total GRDP, reflecting the significant role that distinctive flavors play in the local economy.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded 8.53 million international visitors as of July 2025. Of that number, 3.97 million traveled to Bali, representing 46.5 percent of total arrivals. This number demonstrates Bali's position as the number one tourist destination in Indonesia.

Widiyanti stated that Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet is the first step for the Tourism Ministry to expand the program, offering culinary tour packages in Jakarta, Bali and other destinations to both international and domestic tourists.

"We also hope to invite renowned international chefs to collaborate with Indonesian culinary icons," she said.

The head of the Bali Tourism Office, Wayan Sumarajaya, noted that Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet provides a strategic opportunity for collaboration among the government, businesses and the culinary community.

"This synergy is also expected to elevate local culinary delights, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs], to become better known, loved and recognized globally," he said.

The Tourism Ministry’s deputy for industry and investment Rizki Handayani emphasized the purpose of Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet.

"Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet is designed to strengthen Indonesia's position on the global culinary stage," he explained.