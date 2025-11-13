TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

IKN Authority opens tenders for two civil servant housing KPBU projects through Investara

The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority has officially opened tenders for the procurement of implementing business entities (BUP) for two civil service (ASN) housing projects under the public-private partnership (KPBU) scheme.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 13, 2025 Published on Nov. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-11-13T16:33:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Image courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority) (Image courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T

he Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority has officially opened tenders for the procurement of implementing business entities (BUP) for two civil service (ASN) housing projects under the public-private partnership (KPBU) scheme. 

The first project covers the construction of 109 landed houses in the form of 390 square meter residential units and supporting facilities in the KIPP 1B planning area, with an approximate investment value of Rp 2.8 trillion (US$167.38 million). 

Meanwhile, the second project covers the construction of eight tower apartments with 190 square meter units and supporting facilities in the KIPP 1A planning area, with an approximate investment value of Rp 2.7 trillion.

Both projects will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) scheme, emphasizing synergy between the government and the private sector to accelerate the provision of high quality housing in the future capital Nusantara.

The construction of the ASN landed housing project in KIPP 1B will span two years, followed by an eight-year operation and maintenance period. This project is an initiative of PT Intiland Development, Tbk., which was designated as the initiator through Initiative Approval Letter No. B.317/Kepala/Otorita IKN/XI/2025 on Nov. 3, 2025. As compensation, PT Intiland Development, Tbk., will receive an additional 10 percent in value.

Meanwhile, the construction project period for eight ASN apartment towers in KIPP 1A will be one year and three months, followed by a 10-year operation and maintenance period. The project was initiated by PT Nindya Karya (Persero), which was designated as the initiator through Initiator Determination Letter No. B.316/Head/IKN Authority/XI/2025 on Nov. 3, 2025, with the same compensation of a 10 percent value addition.

Both KPBU projects utilize an investment return mechanism in the form of availability payments and obtain a joint government guarantee facility between the Finance Ministry and PT Penjaminan Infrastruktur Indonesia (Persero) [PT PII].

Sudiro Roi Santoso, the IKN Authority’s deputy for funding and investment, explained that the opening of this KPBU auction represents a concrete step in expanding the financing scheme for future capital Nusantara’s development.

"We have opened the auction for KPBU projects for ASN housing. The process for these two strategic project will run from Nov. 13, to Jan. 8, 2026. We will work on all of them with environmentally friendly principles and high efficiency," he said.

The tender process will be open through the Investara digital investment platform starting Nov. 13.

The opening of the auction for the two ASN housing projects marks an important step in realizing an inclusive and competitive city of the future. By partnering with the private sector through the KPBU scheme and utilizing Investara technology, the IKN Authority has accelerated the physical development and strengthened investor confidence in the future capital Nusantara’s vision, of a green, smart and sustainable city for all Indonesians.

For more information regarding the auction process and pre-qualification documents, prospective investors can access the official website.

Popular

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Popular

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Passengers wait for a train for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail service called 'Whoosh“ at Halim Station in Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2023.
Politics

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan, says minister
Society

Free meal scheme major cause of food poisoning: govt
Markets

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Companies

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Economy

Local banks shunning oil and gas exploration projects, SKK Migas says
Europe

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: Study
Regulations

BGN requests an extra Rp 28t budget despite slow rollout
Family Matters

Divorced at night: When separate beds bring couples closer

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.