IKN Authority opens tenders for two civil servant housing KPBU projects through Investara

The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority has officially opened tenders for the procurement of implementing business entities (BUP) for two civil service (ASN) housing projects under the public-private partnership (KPBU) scheme.

The first project covers the construction of 109 landed houses in the form of 390 square meter residential units and supporting facilities in the KIPP 1B planning area, with an approximate investment value of Rp 2.8 trillion (US$167.38 million).

Meanwhile, the second project covers the construction of eight tower apartments with 190 square meter units and supporting facilities in the KIPP 1A planning area, with an approximate investment value of Rp 2.7 trillion.

Both projects will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) scheme, emphasizing synergy between the government and the private sector to accelerate the provision of high quality housing in the future capital Nusantara.

The construction of the ASN landed housing project in KIPP 1B will span two years, followed by an eight-year operation and maintenance period. This project is an initiative of PT Intiland Development, Tbk., which was designated as the initiator through Initiative Approval Letter No. B.317/Kepala/Otorita IKN/XI/2025 on Nov. 3, 2025. As compensation, PT Intiland Development, Tbk., will receive an additional 10 percent in value.

Meanwhile, the construction project period for eight ASN apartment towers in KIPP 1A will be one year and three months, followed by a 10-year operation and maintenance period. The project was initiated by PT Nindya Karya (Persero), which was designated as the initiator through Initiator Determination Letter No. B.316/Head/IKN Authority/XI/2025 on Nov. 3, 2025, with the same compensation of a 10 percent value addition.

Both KPBU projects utilize an investment return mechanism in the form of availability payments and obtain a joint government guarantee facility between the Finance Ministry and PT Penjaminan Infrastruktur Indonesia (Persero) [PT PII].

Sudiro Roi Santoso, the IKN Authority’s deputy for funding and investment, explained that the opening of this KPBU auction represents a concrete step in expanding the financing scheme for future capital Nusantara’s development.

"We have opened the auction for KPBU projects for ASN housing. The process for these two strategic project will run from Nov. 13, to Jan. 8, 2026. We will work on all of them with environmentally friendly principles and high efficiency," he said.

The tender process will be open through the Investara digital investment platform starting Nov. 13.

The opening of the auction for the two ASN housing projects marks an important step in realizing an inclusive and competitive city of the future. By partnering with the private sector through the KPBU scheme and utilizing Investara technology, the IKN Authority has accelerated the physical development and strengthened investor confidence in the future capital Nusantara’s vision, of a green, smart and sustainable city for all Indonesians.

For more information regarding the auction process and pre-qualification documents, prospective investors can access the official website.