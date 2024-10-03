TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Sailing into history, tradition and camaraderie with the Richard Mille Cup

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 3, 2024

Sailing into history, tradition and camaraderie with the Richard Mille Cup

rogress and tradition, engineering and craftsmanship: In the world of haute horlogerie, Richard Mille’s savoir faire is a testament to the watchmaker’s uncompromising dedication to both innovation and heritage.

From the landmark RM 001 Tourbillon that launched the brand to the limited RM 68-01 that shared street artist Cyril Knogo’s vision of vibrancy, Richard Mille has always paid homage to the innovative spirit that goes beyond its timepieces, one that is exemplified by the Richard Mille Cup.

A love letter to the regatta circuits of the prewar years, the Richard Mille Cup celebrates the splendor of purpose-built vintage yachts from bygone eras that still sail the seas to this day, showcased through a range of coastal and offshore races where both vessel and sailor are in their element.

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2023, the 2024 Richard Mille Cup encompassed approximately 255 miles (410 kilometers) of offshore racing and eight days of shorter inshore courses in England and France, with stops in the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in Falmouth, the Royal Dart Yacht Club in Dartmouth, the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes and the Société des Régates du Havre in Le Havre.

All 12 participating yachts date from the end of the 19th century to the late 1930s, including Mariquita from 1911, Moonbeam III from 1903 and Thalia from 1889. The latter is the oldest vessel in the race and one of the oldest active yachts in British waters as part of the National Historic Fleet.

After setting off from the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club on June 2, the two-week race was won by the gaff cutter Mariquita on June 15, following a neck-and-neck dash to the line off the Normandy coast with Moonbeam IV. Though Moonbeam IV crossed the line 25 seconds earlier, the corrected time results showed Mariquita leading by 7 seconds.

The final award ceremony at the Société des Régates du Havre saw Mariquita owner Benoît Couturier and skipper Jacques Caraes presented with the trophy for the Black group, followed by the overall winner’s trophy of the Richard Mille Cup amid tumultuous cheers from the yacht club’s packed upper deck.

Specially commissioned for the inaugural regatta, the 1-meter-high sterling silver Richard Mille Cup was designed by Garrard, jewelers to the British Royal Family for the last 300 years and the designer of the America’s Cup some 170 years ago.

Placing second overall in the Richard Mille Cup was Viveka, the staysail schooner built in 1929 for financier and banker J.P. Morgan that was recently given an award-winning restoration in California. Meanwhile, third place in the overall rankings went to Patna, an original Charles E. Nicholson design built in 1920 that was restored and sailed by Greg Powlesland and family. The yacht also won in the class for smaller yachts.

The two large schooners Atlantic and Elena fought a duel in the three passage races, and Elena won the special trophy for this event.

Richard Mille marketing director Tim Malachard said the event’s aim was to go one step further by offering vintage yachts the chance to gather and compete on the same courses they raced a century ago.

“This is not a parade, but a genuine regatta over two weeks. It involves four historic yacht clubs in England and France, and for the second year running, has brought together over ten classics accompanied by authentic replicas. We bring back to life the early days of yachting and their illustrious participants with authenticity and passionate people,” he said.

According to Malachard, the regatta’s concept is similar to the Richard Mille Le Mans Classic motor race.

Three of the yachts that took the start had not raced together for a century, competing in the same race hosted by the same centuries-old yacht clubs, he added.

“The English Channel doesn't have the same appeal as the Mediterranean, and only enthusiasts come here to admire the wild beauty of the English coastline and prove that they are confirmed sailors who can master the local currents and winds to win the competition,” said Malachard.

Reflecting on the event, organizer and classic yacht expert William Collier of Classic Regattas Limited said the Richard Mille Cup was conceived as an event that celebrated classic yachts by racing them as they were intended.

“We believe that the quality of the restorations and the skills of the sailors shine through, creating great racing and worthy winners,” he said.

Beyond its competitive aspect, the Richard Mille Cup is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting the marine world, fostering unique camaraderie among classic yacht owners and their crews through a shared passion for sailing.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.