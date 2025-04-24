TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

Pope Francis' legacy lies not only in the specific reforms he implemented, but in the broader paradigm shift he championed.

Fransiska Widyawati (The Jakarta Post)
Leiden, the Netherlands
Thu, April 24, 2025 Published on Apr. 22, 2025

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church Unwavering compassion: Pope Francis is pictured in his open coffin on Monday at The Vatican in this handout photo distributed by The Vatican Media on Tuesday. (AFP/Vatican Media/-)

P

ope Francis, affectionately known as “the people's pope”, has returned to his Creator, leaving behind a legacy that transcends his personal humility and deep commitment to justice.

Over his 12-year pontificate guiding 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, he redefined traditional ecclesiastical structures and opened new pathways for women in leadership within the Church.

In a bold repudiation of centuries-old clerical hierarchies, Pope Francis actively paved the way for women to assume senior roles at the Vatican. He appointed more women to positions of authority than any previous pope, challenging deep-rooted traditions that once confined women to the periphery of ecclesiastical governance.

For example, in March 2025, Sister Raffaela Petrini was named president of both the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and the Governorate of Vatican City State, which was a historical first. Her earlier appointment in 2021 as secretary general of the governorate similarly marked an historic breakthrough in Church leadership.

Pope Francis continued this progressive trend by naming Sister Simona Brambilla as prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in January 2025, making her the first woman to lead a major Vatican department.

Moreover, in 2021, Nathalie Becquart was appointed as the first woman to serve as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, complete with voting rights; a change that was further amplified by subsequent appointments that integrated women into the process of selecting new bishops. Last year's 2024 synod, which saw 54 women actively participating, stands as a testament to the evolving role of female voices in the Church.

Even beyond ecclesiastical administrative roles, the Ministry at the Vatican has witnessed substantial growth in female leadership; for example, the appointment of a woman as director of the Vatican Museums in 2017 and a subsequent 26 percent increase in female staff under her commitment to inclusion at every level.

Schoolchildren wave Indonesian and Japanese flags to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during his visit to Bogor, West Java, on Jan. 11.
Academia

Giving cash to poor, rural families can help bring down child marriage
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left) waves to journalists as he leaves the stage along with Deputy Investment and Downstream Minister Todotua Pasaribu (left), National Economic Council (DEN) deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) during a press briefing on April 14, following a meeting about United States tariff negotiations held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta.
Academia

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges
Unwavering compassion: Pope Francis is pictured in his open coffin on Monday at The Vatican in this handout photo distributed by The Vatican Media on Tuesday.
Academia

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

Highlight
The logo of Bank Indonesia is seen in front of the central bank's building in Jakarta. Bank Indonesia (BI) has forecast a U-shaped recovery for the country’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic took a greater toll than previously expected, threatening to cause a deep contraction in the second quarter.
Regulations

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah
An Indonesian military honor guard leads the parade with various flags of participating countries during ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, West Java on April 24, 2015. Bandung was the site of the landmark 1955 Asian African Conference, credited with galvanising momentum towards the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Editorial

A missed opportunity

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)
Markets

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons if attacked by West, TASS reports
Companies

CATL slashes funding for Indonesian EV battery project by 65%
Economy

Vietnam and US start trade talks: Hanoi
Companies

Govt says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
Companies

Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs
Academia

Giving cash to poor, rural families can help bring down child marriage
Academia

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges
Economy

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
