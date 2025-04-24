The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

Unwavering compassion: Pope Francis is pictured in his open coffin on Monday at The Vatican in this handout photo distributed by The Vatican Media on Tuesday. (AFP/Vatican Media/-)

Pope Francis' legacy lies not only in the specific reforms he implemented, but in the broader paradigm shift he championed.

P ope Francis, affectionately known as “the people's pope”, has returned to his Creator, leaving behind a legacy that transcends his personal humility and deep commitment to justice.

Over his 12-year pontificate guiding 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, he redefined traditional ecclesiastical structures and opened new pathways for women in leadership within the Church.

In a bold repudiation of centuries-old clerical hierarchies, Pope Francis actively paved the way for women to assume senior roles at the Vatican. He appointed more women to positions of authority than any previous pope, challenging deep-rooted traditions that once confined women to the periphery of ecclesiastical governance.

For example, in March 2025, Sister Raffaela Petrini was named president of both the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and the Governorate of Vatican City State, which was a historical first. Her earlier appointment in 2021 as secretary general of the governorate similarly marked an historic breakthrough in Church leadership.

Pope Francis continued this progressive trend by naming Sister Simona Brambilla as prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in January 2025, making her the first woman to lead a major Vatican department.

Moreover, in 2021, Nathalie Becquart was appointed as the first woman to serve as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, complete with voting rights; a change that was further amplified by subsequent appointments that integrated women into the process of selecting new bishops. Last year's 2024 synod, which saw 54 women actively participating, stands as a testament to the evolving role of female voices in the Church.

Even beyond ecclesiastical administrative roles, the Ministry at the Vatican has witnessed substantial growth in female leadership; for example, the appointment of a woman as director of the Vatican Museums in 2017 and a subsequent 26 percent increase in female staff under her commitment to inclusion at every level.