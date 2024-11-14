TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

France court orders Google to halt new news search scheme

The Paris commercial court was ruling on an emergency injunction sought by the SEPM union, which represents magazine staff in France.

News Desk (AFP)
Paris
Thu, November 14, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
France court orders Google to halt new news search scheme Drawing lines: Google’s iconic “G” log is seen on June 27 at the tech giant’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Tech rivals Meta, Microsoft, TomTom and Amazon Web Services have joined forces to unveil the Overture Maps Foundation on Thursday, which aims to offer open-source, comprehensive mapping data that is freely available. (AFP/Noah Berger)

A

Paris court on Wednesday ordered Google to halt a project that would allegedly see the search giant suppress some media articles in search results.

The Paris commercial court was ruling on an emergency injunction sought by the SEPM union, which represents magazine staff in France.

The union alleged that the search giant was going to start testing on Thursday a scheme under which it would remove from search results some articles from media with which it was clashing over rights for the use of online news.

Google, however, said the project was a "time-limited experiment" to evaluate the influence of content from European publishers on users' search experience.

Google and other online platforms have in recent years been accused of making billions from news without sharing the revenue with those who gather it.

To tackle this, the European Union created a form of copyright called "neighbouring rights" that allows print media to demand compensation for using their content.

France has been a test case for the rules and, after initial resistance, Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media for articles shown in web searches.

Google and SEPM have been negotiating over neighbouring rights for several years.

The Paris court on Wednesday ordered US-based Google LLC, Google Ireland and Google France "to not proceed to test" the reported scheme, or risk a fine of "300,000 euros each", according to the court order seen by AFP.

SEPM, which includes 80 media groups, welcomed the order, which it said would "preserve the interests of the French press".

Google said it was "surprised" by SEPM's stance, saying it was seeking to collect data because "independent administrative authorities and press publishers have asked us for more information on the impact of the display of news content in our search engine."

In March, Google was fined 250 million euros by France's competition authority for failing to meet some of the commitments it has made on the issue of neighbouring rights. 

The Alphabet Group subsidiary is not alone in its disputes with French media over using content without payment. 

Accused of bad faith negotiations, social media network X (formerly Twitter) was sued this month by leading French media groups, such as Le Monde, Le Figaro and Le Parisien.

Agence France-Presse is suing X over the same issue with a court hearing set for May 15, 2025.

 

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Related Articles

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16

A Faustian bargain? Indonesia's choice between morality and military might

Online video adding to challenges for news firms: report

Singapore Airlines offers $10,000 to passengers hurt by turbulence

Canada print media to get two-thirds of Google's payment to news outlets

Related Article

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16

A Faustian bargain? Indonesia's choice between morality and military might

Online video adding to challenges for news firms: report

Singapore Airlines offers $10,000 to passengers hurt by turbulence

Canada print media to get two-thirds of Google's payment to news outlets

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

More in Culture

 View more
In this photograph taken on September 21, 2024, an employee inspects a freshly stamped vinyl record at Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions pressing plant in Navi Mumbai.
Entertainment

India's vinyl revival finds its groove
.
Food

To be FED by Made is to be loved
A visitor walks past a mycelium-based modular shelter, designed by the ReRoot initiative, as an alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, during the annual Design Week in Dubai on Nov. 9, 2024. Mycelium, the root-like part of a fungus, can be grown in combination with organic matter to fit different-shaped moulds, producing a strong building material that can be cultivated anywhere.
Art & Culture

Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations

Highlight
Foto aerial suasana Bendung Tami di daerah Irigasi Koya, Jayapura, Papua, Selasa (14/11/2017). Bendung Tami merupakan salah satu infrastruktur sumber daya air dan menjadi salah satu daerah pengembangan program transmigrasi yang diharapkan dapat berfungsi sebagai lumbung padi untuk Kabupaten dan Kota Jayapura.
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

FTA with US ‘unlikely’ under Trump but nickel deal may be doable

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges
Americas

Team Trump assails Biden decision on missiles for Ukraine
Markets

Ministry defends nickel imports to preserve domestic reserves
Archipelago

Police arrest BP Batam employee for alleged human trafficking
Regional Elections

Jokowi endorses Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Ridwan-Suswono
Asia & Pacific

Bakamla confirms no Chinese coast guard presence in North Natuna
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Americas

Biden out of the picture as world leaders meet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.