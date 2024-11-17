TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations

Lightweight, warm and versatile, mushroom-based structures are an appealing alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, according to Dima Al Srouri, a member of the ReRoot initiative.

Sahar Al Attar (AFP)
Dubaï, United Arab Emirates
Sun, November 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations A visitor walks past a mycelium-based modular shelter, designed by the ReRoot initiative, as an alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, during the annual Design Week in Dubai on Nov. 9, 2024. Mycelium, the root-like part of a fungus, can be grown in combination with organic matter to fit different-shaped moulds, producing a strong building material that can be cultivated anywhere. (AFP/Fadel Senna)

A

s winter descends on Gaza's tent cities, emergency housing made from mushrooms could keep out the cold, just one of several sustainable, home-grown innovations put forward by Arab designers at an expo in Dubai.

Lightweight, warm and versatile, mushroom-based structures are an appealing alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, according to Dima Al Srouri, a member of the ReRoot initiative.

"Right now, there is a huge problem with the shelters that they're receiving from NGOs," she said at Dubai Design Week, which featured a range of environment-friendly innovations. 

"When the winter comes, when it rains, when it's too cold, they're not working really."

Mycelium, the root-like part of a fungus, can be grown in combination with organic matter to fit different-shaped moulds, producing a strong building material that can be cultivated anywhere.

It's "a healthy material because it's fully natural", urban planning expert Srouri, who is Palestinian, said next to a prototype shelter -- a roomy, enclosed structure with windows and a sloping roof.

"It's something that can provide the solution to extreme weather conditions to protect them from the extreme cold."

ReRoot's emergency housing was not the only example of sustainable Arab design at the annual exhibition in Dubai, which closed on Sunday.

Contrasting with the towering high-rises that dominate the city's skyline, Emirati architect and designer Abdalla Almulla is championing a very different approach: low-rise buildings made from recycled construction waste.

Almulla has teamed up with the Swiss company Oxara, which makes a low-carbon cement replacement, to create structures built with discarded concrete from demolished buildings and roofing made from palm fronds, a nod to the Gulf's ancient construction techniques.

"When I look back, especially in the region where I'm living, a lot of the architecture and designs were based on finding what's surrounding you, finding material around you and then being innovative and creating out of it," Almulla said.

The model is intended as a riposte to the "world of abundance" that has come to characterise modern design, he added.

"Whenever you want [...] something, you need to ship it from halfway around the world." 

Sustainability 'not a luxury' 

As well as the large-scale installations, smaller objects were on display, including furniture made from recycled materials and a 3D-printed electric motorcycle.

Faheem Khan, a Qatar-based designer, developed a bottle that minimizes water consumption during wudu, the ritual washing performed by Muslims before prayer.

Elif Resitoglu of Isola Design, the Milan-based studio that organized the exhibition, said sustainability was a "new thing" for Arab designers.

But they "blended it into their culture", designing objects that "a Western designer could not actually design", she said.

People stroll down the Dubai Design District during the annual Design Week, on Nov. 9, 2024.
People stroll down the Dubai Design District during the annual Design Week, on Nov. 9, 2024. (AFP/Fadel Senna)

While the region is more concerned with conflicts than environmental matters, tackling the issue "is not a luxury", said Srouri.

"For me, I always believe that the best way to do activism is through your work," she said.

"You don't have to shout out loud on the streets [...] Sometimes the solution can be through your knowledge and expertise and sharing it to solve other people's challenges."

The UAE, a major oil producer which hosted the United Nations's COP28 climate talks last year, is one of the world's largest emitters of CO2 per capita.

It is also in one of the hottest regions in the world, making it especially vulnerable to climate change.

According to climate data, the Middle East is warming at a rate nearly twice as fast as the global average. 

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI

Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI

Related Articles

In Riyadh, Indonesia renews support for Palestine

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Air France says jet flew over Iraq during Iran attack on Israel

Prabowo strengthens defense collaboration with UAE president 

Related Article

In Riyadh, Indonesia renews support for Palestine

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Air France says jet flew over Iraq during Iran attack on Israel

Prabowo strengthens defense collaboration with UAE president 

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI

Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI

More in Culture

 View more
.
Food

To be FED by Made is to be loved
A visitor walks past a mycelium-based modular shelter, designed by the ReRoot initiative, as an alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, during the annual Design Week in Dubai on Nov. 9, 2024. Mycelium, the root-like part of a fungus, can be grown in combination with organic matter to fit different-shaped moulds, producing a strong building material that can be cultivated anywhere.
Art & Culture

Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations
Courtesy of Foster the People at Mrs. Sippy
Entertainment

Mark keeps fostering the people

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

The Latest

 View more
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued
Opinion

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Academia

Chronic respiratory disease deserves global attention
Politics

Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Regional Elections

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.