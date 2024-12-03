2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues

Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Exhibition offers a glimpse of global stories captured by award-winning photographers, helping visitors see beyond the screens and comprehend current issues.

W e have all heard the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words”, and it rings true. While reading a thousand words takes time, a single photograph can instantly stir emotions, spark curiosity and convey a powerful narrative.

In journalism, a photo does not just complement the story, it captivates the audience, inviting them to connect with the story on a profound level.

“Imagine a newspaper without photos, reporting without colors and articles on your phone screen just in black and white,” Veerle Vastwijk, the political affairs department deputy head at the Dutch Embassy in Jakarta, said during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis Jakarta on Aug. 24.

“The stories you read about people in a completely different place in this world would not touch you in the same way.”

Founded in 1955 by Dutch photographers in Amsterdam, the World Press Photo (WPP) contest has become one of the most prestigious platforms for photojournalism, showcasing powerful images that capture both the beauty and harsh realities of our world, from wars and revolutions to quiet moments of resilience.

This year, 24 regional winners, six honorable mentions and two jury’s special mentions were chosen from 61,062 entries submitted by 3,851 photographers across 130 countries, including Indonesia’s own photojournalist, Arie Basuki.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 22, Erasmus Huis Jakarta hosted the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into global stories captured by these award-winning photographs.