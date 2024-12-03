TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues

Exhibition offers a glimpse of global stories captured by award-winning photographers, helping visitors see beyond the screens and comprehend current issues.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

W

e have all heard the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words”, and it rings true. While reading a thousand words takes time, a single photograph can instantly stir emotions, spark curiosity and convey a powerful narrative.

In journalism, a photo does not just complement the story, it captivates the audience, inviting them to connect with the story on a profound level. 

“Imagine a newspaper without photos, reporting without colors and articles on your phone screen just in black and white,” Veerle Vastwijk, the political affairs department deputy head at the Dutch Embassy in Jakarta, said during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis Jakarta on Aug. 24.

“The stories you read about people in a completely different place in this world would not touch you in the same way.”

Founded in 1955 by Dutch photographers in Amsterdam, the World Press Photo (WPP) contest has become one of the most prestigious platforms for photojournalism, showcasing powerful images that capture both the beauty and harsh realities of our world, from wars and revolutions to quiet moments of resilience. 

This year, 24 regional winners, six honorable mentions and two jury’s special mentions were chosen from 61,062 entries submitted by 3,851 photographers across 130 countries, including Indonesia’s own photojournalist, Arie Basuki.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 22, Erasmus Huis Jakarta hosted the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into global stories captured by these award-winning photographs.

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Archives exhibition showcases works of versatile Batak poet Sitor Situmorang

Silk Road of Art: Chinese cultural treasures from Shanghai to Jakarta

Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva

‘Rising Tide’: Kadir van Lohuizen’s visuals on impacts of surging seas 

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Archives exhibition showcases works of versatile Batak poet Sitor Situmorang

Silk Road of Art: Chinese cultural treasures from Shanghai to Jakarta

Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva

‘Rising Tide’: Kadir van Lohuizen’s visuals on impacts of surging seas 

Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Art & Culture

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues
Science & Tech

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking
Greenpeace activists stand next to a giant Octopus as they demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower against the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store's wish to authorize deep sea mining in the Arctic, as he attends the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris on November 10, 2023.
Environment

Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: Govt

A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after he declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces“ amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. I hereby declare emergency martial law,“ Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Asia and Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Policing the police
Customers queue to get newly-launched iPhone 14 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept. 16, 2022.
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion

Economy

COP29 $300b funding pledge remains elusive for Indonesia
Archipelago

Police say officer used excessive force in fatal Semarang shooting case
Asia & Pacific

Embassy warns Indonesians in Seoul to remain vigilant after martial law row
Regional Elections

Ridwan gears up for runoff despite rival claiming single-round victory
Society

Universal thyroid screening can reduce risks, health costs
Companies

Smartphone investment in Indonesia
Regulations

OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return

Archipelago

KPK investigates acting Pekanbaru mayor for alleged corruption
