TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

GESID National Gathering 2024 for the Zero Anemia Initiative

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
GESID National Gathering 2024 for the Zero Anemia Initiative

I

ndonesia, with its abundant natural resources and large demographic, is preparing for its demographic peak in 2045, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of its independence.

According to the 2023 Indonesian Health Survey (SKI), the prevalence of stunting has only decreased marginally by 0.1 percent from 2022, now standing at 21.5 percent. Additionally, anemia among teenage girls aged 15-24 years has reached 15.5 percent. These issues pose significant challenges, impacting productivity and long-term health, making the preparation for a Golden Generation a national priority.

 
In support of meeting this challenge, Danone Indonesia continues the GESID (Generasi Sehat Indonesia) program in collaboration with AIESEC in Indonesia. This program focuses on empowering teenagers to prevent anemia and stunting through various educational activities. A key initiative of GESID involves ambassadors from various regions conducting peer-to-peer nutrition education. By 2024, the program has engaged over 6,000 ambassadors in 400 schools across cities such as Tangerang, Medan, Padang, Lampung, Bandung, Semarang, Sleman, Bantul, Surabaya and Sidoarjo.

 

.

 

As a form of appreciation for their commitment, dedication and contributions, GESID hosted the National Gathering 2024. This hybrid event, centered in Surakarta, involved ambassadors from 13 regions across Indonesia. Held at SMK 8 Surakarta, the event was attended by notable representatives including Nopian Andusti, deputy for family welfare and empowerment at the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) Central Java; Catur Budi Santosa, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry and general directorate PAUD partner lead for the Sekolah Sehat; and Rizki Yusrini Pohan, health and nutrition senior manager at Danone Indonesia.

 

Nopian Andusti, deputy for family welfare and empowerment at the BKKBN, emphasized the critical impact of stunting on human resource quality, noting that it affects cognitive abilities and increases the risk of non-communicable disease.

“Adolescence is a critical period in human development, including marriage, pregnancy and childbirth. Therefore, accelerating the reduction of stunting is a development priority. To tackle it, collaboration among parties is essential. Currently GESID supports four provinces which are among the 12 priorities by BKKBN”, said Nopian.

Participants also gained valuable insights from Ray Wagiu Basrowi, medical and science director at Danone Indonesia, who discussed anemia and mental health, as well as Dwi Hastuti, a lecturer in the department of family and consumer sciences at IPB University, Bogor, who presented on parenting patterns in school environments.

Every effort made by the ambassadors brings a positive influence and contributes to realizing Indonesia's Golden Generation in 2045. This event also served as a gathering, creating a platform for ambassadors to inspire one another and strengthen their commitment to nutrition and health education.

.

.

The event was further enlivened by various competitions designed to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifesty gole. In the speaker competition, the top two finalists, Grace Asima from Budi Murni 2 Senior High School in Medan, North Sumatra, and Ratu Farah from 4 Junior High School in Tangerang, Banten, were crowned winners and had the opportunity to present their materials at the national gathering.

Rizki Pohan, health and nutrition senior manager at Danone Indonesia, explained that “Danone Indonesia is committed to bringing health to as many people as possible through its products. This commitment applies globally, including in Indonesia. In line with the government’s focus on addressing anemia, which is closely related to stunting, we have the Danone Impact Journey. It consists of three pillars: Health, environment, and people/community, with the GESID program falling under the health category. We hope that GESID can contribute to the prevention of anemia and stunting from adolescence, and that the ambassadors will be prepared to become future leaders by 2045.”

Niswatul, an ambassador from Sidoarjo regency, shared her experience, saying, "There were many things I didn't know about teenage health. But after becoming a part of GESID, I gained knowledge about health and healthy living. I would like to thank GESID for organizing the national gathering, and I hope GESID continues to grow and expand across Indonesia."

With the collaborative spirit of various parties, the GESID National Gathering 2024 marked a significant milestone in the effort to build a healthy, anemia-free young generation ready to contribute to Onward Indonesia. This program aims to have a lasting impact, inspiring and building the younger generation to become agents of change in their communities.

Source: AIESEC Indonesia

Popular

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

GESID National Gathering 2024 for the Zero Anemia Initiative

Childhood anemia and stunting: Indonesia's silent crisis

Supporting a Golden Indonesia for 2045, ExtraJoss launches initiatives aimed at the youths

Asia News Network editors gather to enhance coverage of regional news

Crafting leadership development for Indonesia’s future

Related Article

GESID National Gathering 2024 for the Zero Anemia Initiative

Childhood anemia and stunting: Indonesia's silent crisis

Supporting a Golden Indonesia for 2045, ExtraJoss launches initiatives aimed at the youths

Asia News Network editors gather to enhance coverage of regional news

Crafting leadership development for Indonesia’s future

Popular

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Culture

 View more
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heatwave forecast for September 2023 illustrates how much worse marine heatwaves are due to global warming.
Environment

Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Achieving Indonesia’s 8 percent growth goal
Academia

Birth of a game changer: The WHO Academy’s vision for global health
Opinion

Analysis: The House keeps close watch over spy agencies
Academia

UGM celebrates 75 years of spreading benefit
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Politics

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!