GESID National Gathering 2024 for the Zero Anemia Initiative

I ndonesia, with its abundant natural resources and large demographic, is preparing for its demographic peak in 2045, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of its independence.

According to the 2023 Indonesian Health Survey (SKI), the prevalence of stunting has only decreased marginally by 0.1 percent from 2022, now standing at 21.5 percent. Additionally, anemia among teenage girls aged 15-24 years has reached 15.5 percent. These issues pose significant challenges, impacting productivity and long-term health, making the preparation for a Golden Generation a national priority.



In support of meeting this challenge, Danone Indonesia continues the GESID (Generasi Sehat Indonesia) program in collaboration with AIESEC in Indonesia. This program focuses on empowering teenagers to prevent anemia and stunting through various educational activities. A key initiative of GESID involves ambassadors from various regions conducting peer-to-peer nutrition education. By 2024, the program has engaged over 6,000 ambassadors in 400 schools across cities such as Tangerang, Medan, Padang, Lampung, Bandung, Semarang, Sleman, Bantul, Surabaya and Sidoarjo.

As a form of appreciation for their commitment, dedication and contributions, GESID hosted the National Gathering 2024. This hybrid event, centered in Surakarta, involved ambassadors from 13 regions across Indonesia. Held at SMK 8 Surakarta, the event was attended by notable representatives including Nopian Andusti, deputy for family welfare and empowerment at the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) Central Java; Catur Budi Santosa, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry and general directorate PAUD partner lead for the Sekolah Sehat; and Rizki Yusrini Pohan, health and nutrition senior manager at Danone Indonesia.

Nopian Andusti, deputy for family welfare and empowerment at the BKKBN, emphasized the critical impact of stunting on human resource quality, noting that it affects cognitive abilities and increases the risk of non-communicable disease.

“Adolescence is a critical period in human development, including marriage, pregnancy and childbirth. Therefore, accelerating the reduction of stunting is a development priority. To tackle it, collaboration among parties is essential. Currently GESID supports four provinces which are among the 12 priorities by BKKBN”, said Nopian.

Participants also gained valuable insights from Ray Wagiu Basrowi, medical and science director at Danone Indonesia, who discussed anemia and mental health, as well as Dwi Hastuti, a lecturer in the department of family and consumer sciences at IPB University, Bogor, who presented on parenting patterns in school environments.

Every effort made by the ambassadors brings a positive influence and contributes to realizing Indonesia's Golden Generation in 2045. This event also served as a gathering, creating a platform for ambassadors to inspire one another and strengthen their commitment to nutrition and health education.

The event was further enlivened by various competitions designed to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifesty gole. In the speaker competition, the top two finalists, Grace Asima from Budi Murni 2 Senior High School in Medan, North Sumatra, and Ratu Farah from 4 Junior High School in Tangerang, Banten, were crowned winners and had the opportunity to present their materials at the national gathering.

Rizki Pohan, health and nutrition senior manager at Danone Indonesia, explained that “Danone Indonesia is committed to bringing health to as many people as possible through its products. This commitment applies globally, including in Indonesia. In line with the government’s focus on addressing anemia, which is closely related to stunting, we have the Danone Impact Journey. It consists of three pillars: Health, environment, and people/community, with the GESID program falling under the health category. We hope that GESID can contribute to the prevention of anemia and stunting from adolescence, and that the ambassadors will be prepared to become future leaders by 2045.”

Niswatul, an ambassador from Sidoarjo regency, shared her experience, saying, "There were many things I didn't know about teenage health. But after becoming a part of GESID, I gained knowledge about health and healthy living. I would like to thank GESID for organizing the national gathering, and I hope GESID continues to grow and expand across Indonesia."

With the collaborative spirit of various parties, the GESID National Gathering 2024 marked a significant milestone in the effort to build a healthy, anemia-free young generation ready to contribute to Onward Indonesia. This program aims to have a lasting impact, inspiring and building the younger generation to become agents of change in their communities.

Source: AIESEC Indonesia