TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games

The platform game featuring the adventures of a small space robot was also awarded "best family game", "best game direction" and "best action/adventure game" at The Game Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.

AFP
Los Angeles, United States
Sat, December 14, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games A paper box for the game “Astro Bot“ was photographed during a media event by the Team Asobi studio at the offices of Sony Interactive Entertainment in Tokyo on Aug. 29, 2024. Team Asobi spent three years on Astro Bot, a 3D platform game featuring the new adventures of a little robot. (AFP/Philip Fong)

V

ideo game Astro Bot, a family-friendly sci-fi adventure, was named 2024's Game of the Year on Thursday at the annual awards considered the Oscars of the digital entertainment industry.

The platform game featuring the adventures of a small space robot was also awarded "best family game", "best game direction" and "best action/adventure game" at The Game Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.

It has sold more than 1.5 million copies according to Sony, which owns the 65-person Japanese studio Team Asobi responsible for the mega-hit.

Onstage at the Peacock Theater, Team Asobi's French chief Nicolas Doucet praised the studio for designing a game that "put the user first".

"It was just about the kids," he said. "Especially because we had this huge, huge privilege to be potentially the first game to be in the hands of children."

As video games have exploded into the mainstream, The Game Awards have emerged as the industry's most prestigious prize for developers.

Last year's ceremony garnered 118 million global livestreams, according to organizers. By comparison the movie industry's 2023 Academy Awards pulled in fewer than 19 million viewers, according to US media.

Medieval fantasy saga Metaphor: ReFantazio was another major winner on Thursday, taking the titles of "best role-playing game" and "best narrative".

The game was also produced by a Japanese studio, Atlus, and published by gaming giant Sega.

Poker game Balatro won "best mobile game" and "best independent game".

For their eleventh edition, The Game Awards invited celebrities including actor Harrison Ford and rapper Snoop Dogg, who performed a song from his new album Missionary.

The ceremony also announced new games, including Intergalactic by Naughty Dog studio, the developers behind The Last of Us.

Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares, whose previous title It Takes Two won the highest award in 2021 and sold more than 20 million copies, announced a new sci-fi and fantasy game Split Fiction.

Ceremony host Geoff Keighley also acknowledged the "sad reality" of widespread layoffs plaguing the industry.

"Over the last three years we've lost more than 34,000 jobs," he said. "This has consequences. You can't make great games without great people."

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

‘The Jakarta Post’ wins two Asian Media Awards for feature articles

PNM receives two prestigious awards at 2024 Merdeka Awards

Nissin launches caffeinated cup noodles in Japan

Sony raises outlook amid home entertainment boom, but struggles to build more PS5s

Before Cyberpunk: Video games that changed the world

Related Article

‘The Jakarta Post’ wins two Asian Media Awards for feature articles

PNM receives two prestigious awards at 2024 Merdeka Awards

Nissin launches caffeinated cup noodles in Japan

Sony raises outlook amid home entertainment boom, but struggles to build more PS5s

Before Cyberpunk: Video games that changed the world

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Culture

 View more
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heatwave forecast for September 2023 illustrates how much worse marine heatwaves are due to global warming.
Environment

Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Arema FC, Persik Kediri supporters clash at regency border
Companies

Govt to merge state-owned rail operator KAI with train maker INKA

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!