RE:HARVEST and partners transforms food waste into Sustainable Opportunity

S outh Korean start-up RE:HARVEST, in collaboration with P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals), ASEIC (ASEM SMEs Eco-Innovation Center) and leading beverage producer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk, hosted a Food Upcycling Seminar on Feb. 14-15 in Menteng, Central Jakarta, with an aim to advance sustainable food practices and reduce food waste.

Held at Soten Japanese Charcoal Grill, the seminar gathered policymakers, industry leaders and sustainability advocates to discuss innovative approaches to food waste management and mitigating carbon emissions by upcycling beer by-products into nutrient-rich food ingredients.

The seminar is part of the P4G-funded Food Loss and Waste Reduction Project, which explores practical solutions to repurpose food waste. A key highlight was the transformation of brewers’ spent grain (BSG) into RE:NERGY Powder, a high-nutrient powder developed by RE:HARVEST in partnership with Multi Bintang Indonesia. The initiative is seen as a step toward redefining Indonesia’s approach to food waste and circular economy models.

Highlights and key takeaways

The seminar featured in-depth discussions, live demonstrations and interactive sessions that reinforced the potential of food upcycling to enhance food security and promote a circular economy. Key moments included:

Opening remarks by RE:HARVEST, emphasizing the urgency of food waste reduction and sustainable food solutions.

by RE:HARVEST, emphasizing the urgency of food waste reduction and sustainable food solutions. Insightful presentations from P4G, ASEIC and Multi Bintang Indonesia, highlighting the project’s measurable impact on Indonesia’s food sustainability landscape.

from highlighting the project’s measurable impact on Indonesia’s food sustainability landscape. Panel discussions with representatives from the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the Mission of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN , addressing the regulatory framework for upcycled food products in Indonesia.

with representatives from the and , addressing the regulatory framework for upcycled food products in Indonesia. Live demonstrations showcased how RE:NERGY Powder can be used in different dishes , emphasizing its market potential.

showcased how , emphasizing its market potential. A curated dining experience , where guests sampled dishes made from upcycled food ingredients prepared in collaboration with Soten’s culinary team .

, where guests sampled prepared in collaboration with . Networking sessions, facilitating critical partnerships between industry players, government officials and sustainability experts.

Impact and industry reception

The seminar drew participation from Bappenas, the BPOM, the Indonesia Business Council for Sustainable Development (IBCSD), MSMEs, the Energy Berish Foundation, valuation and economic consultancy KJPP Antonius Setiady & Rekan and the Green Business Center (GBC), as well as major food industry players, highlighting strong institutional support for food upcycling initiatives.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by all attendees. The overwhelming support and engagement at this seminar underscore the growing demand for sustainable food solutions in Indonesia,” said Alexander Myoung Joon Min, CEO & cofounder of RE:HARVEST.

Next steps for food upcycling in Indonesia

Following the seminar’s success, RE:HARVEST and its partners are now focused on:

Scaling up production to meet the rising demand for upcycled food products in Indonesia.

to meet the rising demand for upcycled food products in Indonesia. Strengthening regulatory collaboration with key government agencies to facilitate policy frameworks for upcycled food.

with key government agencies to facilitate policy frameworks for upcycled food. Expanding consumer engagement initiatives , including awareness campaigns, influencer collaborations and hands-on cooking workshops.

, including awareness campaigns, influencer collaborations and hands-on cooking workshops. Pursuing investment opportunities, with a target to raise US$2.6 million to further commercialize upcycled food solutions.

"Indonesia has the potential to lead the food upcycling movement in Asia," said Min.

"Through industry collaboration and consumer awareness, we aim to make sustainable food more accessible and widely adopted."

Join the movement

RE:HARVEST plans to expand research on upcycling food by-products and explore commercial applications for RE:NERGY POWDER in Indonesia. Further partnerships are being developed with local food manufacturers, restaurants and retailers to integrate upcycled ingredients into mainstream food products.

