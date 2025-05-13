Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

The winning essay will be published in both the print and online editions of The Jakarta Post and will be announced during the Cultural Night at the 51st IFTDO World Conference & Exhibition 2025.

T he COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed how organizations develop their workforce. As businesses navigated new challenges, it became clear that traditional workforce models were insufficient.

For instance, remote and hybrid work became the norm, and even as restrictions eased, many companies chose to continue flexible practices, reduce office spaces or even adopt fully remote and hybrid setups.

However, adapting to remote and hybrid work environments has been challenging. Many human resources (HR) leaders and professionals have faced difficulties ensuring employees remain engaged and motivated while working from different locations. Maintaining a sense of team cohesion has been particularly challenging, as spontaneous office interactions and informal check-ins have become less frequent.

Moreover, addressing mental health concerns has become increasingly important, as isolation and remote work fatigue take a toll on employee well-being. According to a survey by McKinsey & Company, nearly half of hybrid workers reported feeling burned out more frequently than before the pandemic.

This phenomenon may be experienced by many companies across Asia and around the world. To counter these effects, some organizations have introduced virtual wellness programs, regular check-ins, and peer support networks to foster a supportive work environment.

Workforce challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic extend beyond just remote or hybrid management; they encompass a range of issues. HR leaders and professionals must have already implemented best practices, strategies, or innovations to address these challenges.

Therefore, The Jakarta Post invites HR leaders and professionals across ASEAN and Asia to share their perspectives, insights, and real-world experiences on the evolving landscape of human capital development by participating in our essay competition.

By doing so, they can inspire and spark discussions among their peers, fostering the exchange of ideas that may lead to the adoption of new solutions. Ultimately, these insights can help strengthen and connect the workforce both locally and globally, while promoting resilience along the way.

Your opportunity to lead the conversation

The Jakarta Post, in partnership with the International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO), is hosting the essay competition “Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age”.

IFTDO is a UK-registered charity and non-profit organization. Established in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1972, IFTDO aims to build and sustain a global network dedicated to identifying, developing and transferring knowledge, skills and technology to foster personal growth, enhance human performance, boost productivity and promote sustainable development.

This is more than just a writing competition, it is an opportunity for all HR leaders and professionals to shape the post-pandemic HR dialogue. By sharing their insights, they can inspire new approaches to human capital development and foster meaningful discussions among industry leaders. Moreover, they can contribute to a broader conversation on building adaptive, resilient and sustainable workplaces in the digital age.

The benefit

Winning essays will receive recognition and be published in both the print and online editions of the Post. However, we reserve the right to edit submissions for clarity, structure, grammar and compliance with our editorial standards.

Additionally, the winners will benefit from content promotion and receive a certificate of recognition, with their profiles featured across the publication's communication channels.

Plus, winners will be announced during the prestigious Cultural Night of the 51st IFTDO World Conference & Exhibition 2025, themed “The future of people and adaptive organizations in the digital era”. The event will be held at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC) on June 18, 2025.

How to participate

We encourage all HR professionals and working individuals with innovative ideas on workforce strategy to take part. To join, submit your essay in English (1,000–1,200 words, excluding references/footnotes) in doc or PDF format. Please include a 100-word professional bio and a high-resolution headshot photo (minimum 300 dpi).

The essay competition must address critical challenges in the post-pandemic workforce, with a focus on human capital development in the digital age. It explores topics such as best practice HR strategies, governance and policy frameworks, remote/hybrid workforce management, employee wellness and retention, innovation in recruitment, upskilling, performance management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, technology integration in HR, organizational adaptability and resilience, or any new and emerging approaches to workforce development.

Essays should be written in clear, professional language, double-spaced, and use a 12-point font (preferably Times New Roman).

Essays will be judged based on the originality and relevance of ideas, the insightfulness and practicality of proposed solutions, clarity, coherence, engagement and their contribution to the regional discourse on human capital.

Please submit your essay by May 25, 2025 through https://bit.ly/jpessayform.

By participating, we can make our voices heard and contribute to the future of human capital development. Let us take this opportunity to showcase our thoughts to a broader audience. Join the conversation, submit your essay today!