Cyber resilience: The dangerous afterlife of forgotten platforms

Seemingly trivial digital remnants can become weak points, susceptible to misuse when left unmanaged.
hat happens when a platform once built to protect is left unguarded and turned toward something dark it was never meant to hold? That thought alone should give us pause. At the very least, the trust it once carried can erode.
PeduliLindungi is a name etched into public memory from its use during the pandemic. Once a trusted symbol of public health, it was recently reported to have been hacked into becoming a gambling site. It’s a quiet reminder that when no one stands guard, vulnerabilities emerge. Eventually, someone with illicit intent comes to exploit them.
The Health Ministry clarified that since March 2023, PeduliLindungi has transitioned to SatuSehat, and is no longer under its management. Likewise, Telkom, once involved in its operations, has confirmed it no longer holds responsibility for the application.
A digital space left unattended is like a door left slightly open. Sooner or later, someone slips in. And when they do, even the best-intentioned platforms can turn into something they were never meant to be.
The Communications and Digital Ministry responded swiftly once the abuse was brought to light. After receiving public reports, the site was promptly blocked. It was a necessary step, though it came after the damage had already begun to unfold.
Some may dismiss this as mere administrative oversight. But beneath the surface lies a crucial lesson: In the digital world, nothing truly disappears. What we leave behind can resurface in unexpected, and sometimes dangerous ways.
