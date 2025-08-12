TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward

Taiwan faces an increasingly uncertain and precarious future, caught between domestic instability and the shifting, unpredictable dynamics of US-China relations.

Kerry Brown (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, August 12, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-08-11T13:20:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan. A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan. (AFP/Taiwan Coast Guard)

T

aiwan has often compared itself to being a “shrimp between two whales”. That expression has never been more apt than today with the United States and China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, locked in a standoff over the future of the island.

At an event I attended some years ago, a Chinese scholar remarked when the issue of the US-China rivalry came up that they believed there was an African saying: “When two elephants are either having a fight, or making love, the grass around them gets trampled.”

It was best for everyone, they advised the other attendees, for the two superpowers to have a workmanlike, unexciting relationship rather than take the risk of things getting too friendly or hostile.

But whether or not the current period of conflict continues or the US and China magically become more aligned, the challenges facing Taiwan are severe.

First off, Taiwan is itself in a period of domestic turbulence. The government of Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te, leader of the Democratic Progressive party, was elected in January 2024 with a little over 40 percent of the vote. This was considerably less than his predecessor from the same party, Tsai Ing-wen.

One of the main opposition leaders, Ke Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s party, has since then been arrested on corruption charges. He is accused of accepting half a million US dollars in bribes during his term as mayor of Taipei, as well as misreporting campaign finances during his presidential run.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Most recently, in late July, recall votes were held where citizens in 24 districts of Taiwan chose whether or not to remove their legislator from office. This is the result of a law in Taiwan stipulating a new vote if 10 percent of the electorate in a specific constituency express dissatisfaction at the previous outcome. Activists supporting the government mobilized to achieve this.

The votes seem to be associated with frustration that, while the Democratic Progressive party controls the presidency, it cannot get legislation through a parliament dominated by its opponents. All of the votes were directed at seats held by the Kuomintang, the main opposition party in recent years that is accused by its critics of being pro-China. Not a single seat was overturned.

When the steady nationalism of Xi Jinping’s leadership in Beijing is factored in, with its conviction that the global influence of the west is slowly declining and the east, dominated by China, is in the nascent, one can see why the issue of Taiwan might look more precarious and worrying. This is regardless of the various predictions that 2027 is the date that China has set to go for reunification.

For the US, President Donald Trump’s fixation has remained on correcting what he sees as China’s unfair trade advantages with its largest single economic partner; something he has long talked about.

The White House proclaimed in March, when the first set of trade negotiations with China concluded after tariffs were imposed by both sides, that “for too long, unfair trade practices and America’s massive trade deficit with China have fueled the offshoring of American jobs and the decline of our manufacturing sector”.

The aim at the most recent set of talks in Stockholm, Sweden, in late July was to drive toward a new deal. Trump has also reportedly talked of taking a huge delegation of business people to China at some point later this year. This is despite the fact that so far since his inauguration in January, and despite many reasons to talk, Xi and Trump have yet to physically meet.

Taiwanese people are therefore right to feel increasingly uneasy. Under Joe Biden, they received verbal commitments that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if it was attacked. This was not formal US policy, which has long maintained an ambiguous stance on Taiwan.

Ambiguity has returned with a vengeance under Trump. His secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, has said that the US stands by Taiwan. But these days in Washington all roads lead to the Oval Office, and Trump’s stance is far harder to predict.

If China were to dangle a trade deal in front of the US president, including committing to buy more US goods, put in more investment that is non-problematic on security grounds in the US and generally abide by American demands, would Trump be able to resist?

It could be presented as a historic achievement, a new concordant between the world’s two greatest powers who had seemed until then set on conflict and clash. There might even be the much desired Nobel Peace Prize in it for the US leader.

Trump, for his part, appears increasingly reluctant to back Taiwan in ways that risk provoking Beijing. Lai delayed a trip to Latin America in July after the Trump administration reportedly told him to cancel a proposed stopover in New York. And the US cancelled a meeting with Taiwan’s defense minister one month earlier.

The likelihood remains that, if a real crisis occurs, then the US will climb down from the middle wall and do something to defend Taiwan. Any trade deal between Beijing and Washington will also probably be a highly circumscribed one. China is not an easy partner to negotiate with, and it is unlikely to offer Trump the kind of capitulation he is seeking.

Even so, these are very unpredictable times. The key calculation going forward will be the simple one of what the US gains and loses from all its relationships, and that includes Taiwan.

---

The writer is a professor of Chinese politics and director of Lau China Institute at King's College London. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Related Articles

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Resisting a Trump world order

Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship

Myanmar signs deal with Washington lobbyists to rebuild US relations

Related Article

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Resisting a Trump world order

Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship

Myanmar signs deal with Washington lobbyists to rebuild US relations

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

More in Opinion

 View more
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan.
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Highlight
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 2, 2025.
Politics

Delay triggers fresh demands to scrap history rewrite
The company logo of Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is pictured on a smartphone in Berlin on January 23, 2023.
Editorial

Music should not be free
The total number of royalty distributed this year is about Rp 1.69 billion (US$116,857.58), collected from the use of musical works in karaoke places, restaurants, television, malls, hotels, and other entertainment centers.
Regulations

Businesses urge small-firm, ambience exemptions in royalty charges

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan at a nuclear crossroads, 80 years on
Companies

Agrinas CEO quits, blasts govt, Danantara over ‘neglect’
Europe

Talks for landmark plastic pollution treaty grind on
Americas

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Economy

Trump signs order to extend China tariff truce by 90 days
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Archipelago

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.