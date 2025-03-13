TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The New Yorker, a US institution, celebrates 100 years of goings on

To mark the publication's centenary milestone, four commemorative issues are being released, while its namesake city will host seven exhibitions ahead of a Netflix documentary on the title known for its artistic cover creations.

Andréa Bambino (AFP)
New York, US
Thu, March 13, 2025 Published on Mar. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-03-13T11:56:30+07:00

The New Yorker, a US institution, celebrates 100 years of goings on People look at The New Yorker cover art during the “Covering The New Yorker“ exhibition to commemorate the magazines 100th anniversary at L'Alliance New York Gallery in New York on March 6, 2025. (AFP/Angela Weis)

T

he New Yorker magazine, a staple of American literary and cultural life defined by its distinctive covers, long-form journalism, witty cartoons and particular grammar, is celebrating 100 years on newsstands.

To mark the publication's centenary milestone, four commemorative issues are being released, while its namesake city will host seven exhibitions ahead of a Netflix documentary on the title known for its artistic cover creations.

Despite its storied history, the New Yorker often puts a mirror up to current events. Three founding fathers were shown on a recent cover design being marched out of office, carrying their effects in cardboard boxes in a satirical commentary on US President Donald Trump's assault on the status quo.

Francoise Mouly, the magazine's artistic director, said the New Yorker was not immune from the crisis plaguing the media.

"But I'm stubborn and I see the future with a lot of confidence and hope," she said.

Mouly has been one of the conductors of the New Yorker orchestra since 1993, selecting the cover that week after week lends the magazine its unique identity.

"There are some printed products that will never be replaced by digital -- children's books, comics, and the New Yorker," she told AFP at a recent exhibition showcasing the magazine's art, held at New York's Alliance Francaise cultural center.

One example of cover art on display depicts a rush-hour subway scene in which all the passengers are animals, while another by Mouly's husband Art Spiegelman shows a Black woman kissing a Hasidic man.

That 1993 design, which followed clashes between the two communities in a Brooklyn neighborhood, stirred controversy at the time and remains one of the title's most discussed covers.

With more than 5,000 editions over the past century, the magazine has published literary greats like Truman Capote's 1965 "In Cold Blood", while also giving James Baldwin space to write about race relations.

'Incredibly successful' 

Ernest Hemingway, Susan Sontag and JD Salinger are among the authors to have graced the pages of the magazine which combines current affairs, analysis, fiction, reviews, criticism, poetry, and of course its legendary cartoons.

Published weekly, the magazine has reported global scoops like the fullest account of the US atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, with the entirety of the August 31, 1946 edition given over to John Hersey's article.

In 1961 Hannah Arendt covered the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in the reporting of which she coined the phrase "the banality of evil."

In recent years the magazine won a Pulitzer Prize for Ronan Farrow's reporting of predatory film mogul Harvey Weinstein, fuelling the "MeToo" movement.

"These were all remarkable, long-form stories that really changed the course of American history, not just American journalism," said Julie Golia, curator of an exhibition on the magazine at The New York Public Library.

Founded on February 21, 1925, the New Yorker did not always have such lofty ambitions.

At the height of the Jazz Age, amid post-war and pre-depression euphoria, husband and wife founders Harold Ross and Jane Grant set out to create "a magazine of wit and cosmopolitanism, an urbane magazine, but not one that took itself too seriously."

One hundred years on, it boasts 1.3 million subscribers, most of whom subscribe in both print and digital formats. It is a jewel in the crown of media group Conde Nast, which also publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, having bought the New Yorker in 1985.

Despite its highbrow image, the magazine has adapted to the digital age emphasizing subscriptions over advertising, editor-in-chief since 1998 David Remnick said in a recent radio interview.

"The New Yorker is much more than those pages that people get in the mail," said Golia.

"It's a website, it's podcasts, it's a festival, and it's a brand (and) as a brand, it's incredibly successful."

 

More in Culture

 View more
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio prints a fully AI-generated edition for a month.
Science & Tech

Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism
A vsitors looks at a section of the life size Lascaux cave replica after a special immersive torch light visit on June 16, 2022 in Montignac.
Art & Culture

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets in France

Highlight
House of Representatives Commission I chair Utut Adianto (left) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) hands over the report on the deliberations for the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision to Speaker and fellow PDI-P politician Puan Maharani (second right) during a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025, with Deputy Speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) of the Gerindra Party, Adies Kadir (third right) of the Golkar Party and Saan Mustopa (second left) of the NasDem Party observing.
Politics

PDI-P’s support on controversial bills raises eyebrows
Palestinians flee Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip with their belongings on March 21, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said on March 20 that 504 people had been killed since the bombardment resumed, more than 190 of them minors.
Editorial

Time to step in
A view of South Jakarta's skyline on a typical weekday afternoon of Mar. 3, 2023.
Economy

RI retains credit rating amid promising growth, but revenue concerns persist

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Making sense of the tariff chaos
Jakarta

‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta
Politics

Probe demanded after rats, pig's head sent to Tempo
Asia & Pacific

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget
Academia

Trump’s big deal or small deal? Buying time to compete
Archipelago

Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident
Middle East and Africa

Israel defence minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Markets

Futures buoyant, dollar drifts as markets sail toward tariff storm
Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

