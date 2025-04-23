TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke' returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita

The show will feature over 600 musicians and dancers, combining theatrical elements with traditional and contemporary dance, set to modernized traditional music and costumes by renowned fashion designers.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 23, 2025

Tales of the Archipelago: People behind 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: The Indonesian Broadway', a locally-produced cultural performance, such as iForte president director Ferdinandus Aming Santoso (second left) as well as the show's executive producer Silvi Liswanda (third left), director Rusmedie Agus (third right), choreographer Pulung Jati Ronggo Murti (second right) and fashion designer Ivan Gunawan (right) attend a press conference on Tuesday in Jakarta. (iForte/-)

P

agelaran Sabang Merauke: The Indonesian Broadway, a large-scale cultural performance produced locally, is set to return to the stage at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Central Jakarta by the end of August.

Presented by telecommunications company iForte and BCA, the show will feature more than 600 musicians and dancers, combining theatrical elements with traditional and contemporary dance, set to modernized traditional music and costumes by renowned fashion designers.

This year’s production will spotlight the theme “Hikayat Nusantara (Tales of the Archipelago), a celebration of cherished local folklore passed down through generations across the archipelago. Marking its sixth edition, the show follows five previous performances over the past three years, bringing themes like “Mother Earth” and “Heroes of the Archipelago.

Ferdinandus Aming Santoso, president director of iForte, said the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to support local culture. As a telecommunications provider, iForte works closely with local communities when building towers and fiber optic networks.

"This performance is our way of showing appreciation to local communities. In this digital era, the boundaries between nations are increasingly blurred. We want to ensure that digitalization has a positive impact, so we created this performance to inspire young people to embrace their culture," he said on Tuesday.

To ensure authenticity while remaining relevant to the younger generation, the organizer collaborated with local artists and cultural figures during the research process.

"These stories are not only interesting, but also contain relevant life messages that are worthy of being passed on," executive producer of the Sabang Merauke Performance, Silvi Liswanda, said.

Related Articles

Facilitating enterprise expansion with digital infrastructure

Why Jakarta’s refusal to allow a Russian base is credible

Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Lebaran 2025 looks: Earthy tones, timeless styles and everyday confidence

Fashion's sustainability dilemma: When upcycling clashes with intellectual property rights

Tales of the Archipelago: People behind 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: The Indonesian Broadway', a locally-produced cultural performance, such as iForte president director Ferdinandus Aming Santoso (second left) as well as the show’s executive producer Silvi Liswanda (third left), director Rusmedie Agus (third right), choreographer Pulung Jati Ronggo Murti (second right) and fashion designer Ivan Gunawan (right) attend a press conference on Tuesday in Jakarta.
The Jakarta Post
