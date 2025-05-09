TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

Fifty-two women photographers capture life as they encounter it—through images taken in moments of casual wandering or intentional pursuit—each photograph a reflection of how the world leaves its distinct imprint on every individual journey.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, May 9, 2025



Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’ Shadow painting: A photo entitled ‘Dancing Shadows: A Pigeon' Reverie’ by Indian photographer Mithu Chakraborty captures a fascinating interplay of light and shadow. The work is among photographs at display in the ‘Seen by Her’ street photo exhibition in Jakarta. Courtesy of Mithu Chakraborty (Mithu Chakraborty/-)

T

he first international women street photographers’ exhibition in Jakarta marks a significant moment in the history of visual imagery by female street photographers from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, France, Poland and the United States.

Held from April 19 to May 18 at the Doss Photo Gallery in Ratu Plaza Mall, Central Jakarta, 52 images in illuminated frames are presented under the title Seen by Her.

The 52 women photographers, selected from hundreds of local and international open-call submissions, portray life as they perceive it—through images made while walking idly or purposefully along their paths, a metaphorical reflection of how life uniquely shapes everyone.

Whether it's the pitfalls of a woman’s life evoking deep empathy for one toiling in poverty to make ends meet, the sudden rays of sunshine inspiring flights of surreal imagination, the documentation of cultural expressions or realistic images of fleeting moments amid urban events, the exhibition urges us to reflect on our own lives, capturing the zeitgeist—the spirit of our time.

Behind this exhibition is Widya Amrin, the initiator and founder of Unposed Streets (@unposed_streets), an Instagram platform established in 2023.

Her memory as a participant in the first female photographers’ exhibition in 2003, which aimed to bring greater attention to women in the field, resonates in the awareness that, even nearly 20 years later, female photographers still tend to be sidelined. Unposed Streets serves as a wide-open door for women street photographers to demonstrate their mettle in the public space.

Piece of mind: Inner World of the Mind by Indonesian photographer Fiona Gozali visualizes a mental condition, portraying how she finds solace through the camera as a means of expressing her struggle with health. Courtesy of Fiona Gozali
Piece of mind: Inner World of the Mind by Indonesian photographer Fiona Gozali visualizes a mental condition, portraying how she finds solace through the camera as a means of expressing her struggle with health. Courtesy of Fiona Gozali (Fiona Gozali/-)

