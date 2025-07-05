From chalkboards to chatbots: Education in the age of AI

From modular learning to machine-powered mentorship, the education system is evolving to prepare students for a radically different future.

W hen Indonesian master’s student Munissa Sari moved to California, the United States, to study digital social media at the University of Southern California (USC), she didn’t expect artificial intelligence to be threaded through every part of her academic life.

But from transcribing interviews to brainstorming ideas and summarizing group meetings, AI has become her daily companion; not just a tool, but a learning partner.

Her professors at USC Annenberg encouraged her and other students to embrace AI, not fear it.

“AI is not a replacement for creativity or judgment,” she says.

“It’s a partner in the learning process, one that makes things more efficient, but also pushes us to think critically and solve problems better.”

What Munissa is experiencing is part of broader technology-powered changes in education. Across the world, and increasingly in Indonesia, the shift toward hybrid learning, micro-credentials and AI-assisted personalization is accelerating. And that’s not a distant future; it’s already happening in classrooms today.

AI-powered learning