TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ozzy Osbourne brings curtain down for Black Sabbath

The "Prince of Darkness" held court from a giant leather throne, topped with a bat, at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, firstly in a five-song solo set and then with his original bandmates for the first time in 20 years, and last time.

Clement Zappa (AFP)
Birmingham
Sun, July 6, 2025 Published on Jul. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-07-06T10:11:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Member of US rock band Anthrax, Joey Belladonna performs for the crowd as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's “Back to The Beginning“ concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. Member of US rock band Anthrax, Joey Belladonna performs for the crowd as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's “Back to The Beginning“ concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. (AFP/Andy Buchanan)

H

eavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne brought down the curtain on his stellar career with Black Sabbath on Saturday, rattling through the band's most iconic songs in front of an adoring hometown crowd.

The "Prince of Darkness" held court from a giant leather throne, topped with a bat, at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, firstly in a five-song solo set and then with his original bandmates for the first time in 20 years, and last time.

"It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle..thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the 76-year-old singer told the crowd after finishing the set with "Paranoid" -- the band's most famous song.

The stadium in Birmingham, central England, is a stone's throw from where the band formed 57 years ago, pioneering the hard-rock style that gave rise to heavy metal.

And the genre's big hitters were in town to pay tribute to the band that started it all.

Anthrax were one of the first acts on stage, with early arrivers giving the US rockers a rapturous welcome and getting the mosh pit into full swing.

They were later followed by a rock royalty collaboration, as Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood performed Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love".

Guns N'Roses sent the 40,000 fans wild with the first chords to "Welcome to the Jungle", and there were other sets from Pantera, Tool, Slayer and Metallica.

"Without Sabbath there would be no Metallica. Thank you for giving us a purpose in life," Metallica's singer James Hetfield said.

But it was the prodigal son and his bandmates that the crowd were desperate to see, greeting them on stage with a sea of arms before moshing to "War Pigs".

"Everything was just phenomenal, you were just caught up in it. We were singing as loud as we could for Ozzy," Dave Chapman, 57, told AFP.

"He could see the support," added his 29-year-old daughter Lilly. "That's what kept making me cry..., he can see that we love him."

'Full stop' 

Many thousands around the world followed the concert online after tickets for the show sold out in just 16 minutes.

Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, joined Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968.

They have since sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

The stadium, which hosted Champions League football last season, was transformed into something resembling a pagan cathedral on Saturday, with fans decked in dark metal T-shirts, many sporting long hair, thick beards and large tattoos.

"Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy. When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa -– it all started here," said his wife, Sharon.

All profits from the show will go to charities including Cure Parkinson's and Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Osbourne's diagnosis led to him pausing touring. But Sharon told the BBC the Villa Park gig would be his last. "This is his full stop," she was quoted as saying.

Rich Newlove, 34, called it a "bittersweet" experience "because it's his last show".

"It's a good send-off... he seems fitter and healthier than I thought he would be."

'Greatest' 

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was one of the early performers, saying before the gig that "this might be the greatest one-day lineup in the history of rock 'n' roll".

The show is expected to deliver the area a multi-million-pound boost, with hotel occupancy in Birmingham city centre expected to have reached close to 90 percent.

Osbourne's live performances at the height of his hedonism have gone down in rock folklore, particularly a 1982 gig in Des Moines, Iowa, when he bit the head off a bat on stage.

Osbourne says he thought a fan had thrown a fake rubber bat onstage, and it wasn't until he took a bite that he realised it was real.

"I can assure you the rabies shots I went through afterwards aren't fun," he told US TV host David Letterman in 1982.

But there was no repeat performance on Saturday.

Eager to soak in the historic occasion, many came without tickets, including Derya, who travelled from Cologne with her partner.

"We are here, hearing the concert even if we cannot see the bands," she told AFP.

 

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Related Articles

Ozzy Osbourne brings curtain down for Black Sabbath

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people

RI breaks ground on Rp 1.2 trillion tin-processing facilities in Batam

Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose accused of sexual assault

Related Article

Ozzy Osbourne brings curtain down for Black Sabbath

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people

RI breaks ground on Rp 1.2 trillion tin-processing facilities in Batam

Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose accused of sexual assault

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

More in Culture

 View more
(Courtesy of Shutterstock)
Parenting

The Degree Dilemma: To stay, go or something in-between?
SD 01 Gebangsari pupils together with their teacher discuss their dream schoolyard as part of a co-design process. (Courtesy of Milklife)
Environment

OASIS Schoolyards: Building climate resilience through elementary schools
(Courtesy of Shutterstock)
Parenting

Rethinking how we choose high schools

Highlight
(Left to right) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's Premier Li Qiang, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025. BRICS leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday are expected to decry US President Donald Trump's “indiscriminate“ trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy.
Asia and Pacific

BRICS revives Bandung Spirit to unite Global South
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Editorial

Quick-handed Danantara
(Left to right) Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the president of the Brazilian Industry Conference, Ricardo Alban, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Brazil's Vice President and Minister of Industry and Trade Geraldo Alckmin attend the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2025.
Americas

Lula tells Trump world does not want 'emperor' after US threatens BRICS tariff

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Trump slaps 25% tariffs on Japan, South Korea, Malaysia
Americas

Lula tells Trump world does not want 'emperor' after US threatens BRICS tariff
Asia & Pacific

BRICS revives Bandung Spirit to unite Global South
Editorial

Quick-handed Danantara
Parenting

The Degree Dilemma: To stay, go or something in-between?
Regulations

Miners split over plan to shorten approval periods
Politics

Bulog chief quits after brief stint, returns to TNI
Companies

AirAsia wants to add more international routes connecting Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.