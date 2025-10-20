Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS said in an update on its status page.
mazon said on Monday its cloud services unit AWS was hit by an outage, disrupting several popular websites and apps across the world including Snapchat and Robinhood.
AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase attributed the outages to AWS.
"Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.
AWS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon.com, PrimeVideo and Alexa were all facing issues, according to Downdetector. Paypal's PYPL.O Venmo was also facing issues.
