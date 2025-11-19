TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

First kiss was 20 million years ago by early primates, scientists say

The study argued Neanderthals and humans also likely locked lips, given evidence that they interbred and shared an oral microbe - a sign they swapped saliva - long after the two species diverged 450,000-750,000 years ago.

Reuters
Amsterdam
Wed, November 19, 2025 Published on Nov. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-11-19T07:18:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A tourist kisses a monkey at the Jaguar Animal Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo de Limon, August 25, 2010. A tourist kisses a monkey at the Jaguar Animal Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo de Limon, August 25, 2010. (Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate)

K

issing did not begin with star-crossed human lovers but with the primate ancestors of great apes around 20 million years ago, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Researchers from Oxford University and the Florida Institute of Technology wanted to examine when kissing began, given that from an evolutionary standpoint it has no obvious survival benefit, and could spread disease.

Yet humans, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas all kiss, which strongly suggests the habit was inherited from a shared ancestor. Scientists in the study combined observations of primate behavior with data on evolutionary relationships, to rewind the clock and try and date the first kiss.

From The Weekender

In Ratih Kumala’s 'Koloni', the revolution is tiny and female

Inspired by national struggles and everyday exhaustion, the Cigarette Girl author writes a story about ants that feels deeply human.

Read on The Weekender

"Using these two key pieces of information, we employed a modelling approach that allowed us to simulate different evolutionary scenarios," said lead author Matilda Brindle of Oxford's Department of Biology. Running the model millions of times put that first smooch at 21.5-16.9 million years ago.

The findings were published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

The scientists' unromantic definition of kissing was "non-aggressive, mouth-to-mouth contact that did not involve food transfer." This included sexual kissing as well as platonic kisses such as those between family members or in friendly greetings. How kissing emerged remains a subject of debate, as does why it persisted.

"Some people suggest sexual kissing is a useful way of assessing mate quality or suitability," Brindle said. "Alternatively, kissing could be a type of foreplay, increasing sexual arousal and boosting the chance of fertilisation."

Platonic pecks are thought to be used to navigate complex social relationships or increase bonding, she said.

The study argued Neanderthals and humans also likely locked lips, given evidence that they interbred and shared an oral microbe - a sign they swapped saliva - long after the two species diverged 450,000-750,000 years ago.

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Related Articles

Hitler likely had genetic condition limiting sexual development: research

Energy ministry, four universities to explore minerals and coal

Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study

Forest loss leads to heat-related deaths in Indonesia: Study

#KaburAjaDulu? Why some are saying ‘no thanks’

Related Article

Hitler likely had genetic condition limiting sexual development: research

Energy ministry, four universities to explore minerals and coal

Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study

Forest loss leads to heat-related deaths in Indonesia: Study

#KaburAjaDulu? Why some are saying ‘no thanks’

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

More in Culture

 View more
A photo taken on July 2, 2008 in Eyzies-de-Tayac, Dordogne, shows a model representing a Neanderthal man on display at the National Museum of Prehistory.
Science & Tech

Neanderthals, ancient apes likely perform kissing too: research
Money madness: Actors Angga Yunanda (left) and Shenina Cinnamon appear in a promotional image for 'Dopamin’, director Teddy Soeria Atmadja’s latest offering that blends romance, drama and survival.
Entertainment

‘Dopamin’: A triangle of money, marriage and madness
A tourist kisses a monkey at the Jaguar Animal Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo de Limon, August 25, 2010.
Science & Tech

First kiss was 20 million years ago by early primates, scientists say

Highlight
People look at a pyroclastic flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, on November 19, 2025.
Archipelago

Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (right) leads other officers in saluting KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda which is leaving for Lebanon at the Military Sealift Command in North Jakarta on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. The warship and its crew will serve under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF) for one year as the Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P.
Editorial

A dangerous peace mission
Matt Thistlethwaite, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, at his office in Sydney on Nov. 17, 2025.
Economy

Infrastructure, renewables at center of Australia’s RI investment push

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Civil groups to challenge new criminal procedures law at Constitutional Court
Regulations

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
Archipelago

Police officer detained after female lecturer's death in Central Java
Editorial

House of hypocrisy
Tech

Cloudflare services may be blocked, govt warns
Archipelago

More than 1,000 evacuated following massive Mt. Semeru eruption
Asia & Pacific

South Korea seeks closer ASEAN ties with revived New Southern Policy
Economy

Malaysia concludes 2025 chairmanship, strengthening ASEAN centrality

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.