Police probe 11 officers after disruption of diaspora discussion in Kemang

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 1, 2024

A group of unidentified people disrupts a discussion at the Grand Kemang Hotel in South Jakarta on Sept. 28, 2024. The Jakarta Police Internal Affairs Division (Propam) has questioned 11 officers in relation to the incident.

T

he Jakarta Police’s Internal Affairs Division (Propam) has questioned 11 officers regarding the disruption of a diaspora discussion in Kemang on Saturday.

The investigation aims to review the standard operating procedures for providing security at discussions and demonstrations.

Several prominent critics of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's government attended the discussion, including constitutional law expert Refly Harun, former Army Special Forces Command (Kopassus) commander Soenarko and a number of activists.

"So far, Propam has conducted examinations of 11 officers, including the Mampang Prapatan police subprecinct chief, [officers] from the police precinct [Polres], police subprecinct [Polsek] and provincial police [Polda]," Jakarta Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi said in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Jakarta Police are also seeking to determine the identity of the mastermind behind the unlawful disbandment.

"This is still under investigation. Please give us time," Ade said.

Five people, identified as FEK, GW, JJ, LW and MDM, have been arrested. According to the police, FEK acted as the field coordinator for the disbandment while the others vandalized billboards and hotel property. 

FEK and GW have been named suspects and charged under Articles 170, 351 and 406 of the Criminal Code, which pertain to assault and property destruction. The three others are being treated as witnesses.

FEK and GW's lawyer, Gregorius Upi, denied that they had received orders to disrupt a discussion at the Grand Kemang Hotel in South Jakarta.

"If the police believe there was an order, that is their view, and they are entitled to investigate. However, my clients acted independently," said Upi on Monday, as quoted by tempo.co.

Upi said the suspects had acted of their own volition, believing the event was unauthorized and aimed at undermining Jokowi's legitimacy.

"Our client moved on a personal and independent initiative," he said.

