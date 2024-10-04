Candidates can bring notes to debates: Jakarta election commission

Gearing up: (Left to right) West Java governor and deputy governor candidate pairs Ridwan Kamil-Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, TB Hasanuddin-Anton Charliyan, Sudrajat-Ahmad Syaikhu and Deddy Mizwar-Dedi Mulyadi attend the third debate of the race at the University of Indonesia (UI) in Depok, West Java, on May 14, 2018. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

However, KPU Jakarta commissioner Astri Megatari said on Thursday that gubernatorial candidates could be barred from participating in the debate if they brought copious amounts of notes.

T he Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) has said that gubernatorial candidates may bring a small set of notes to the each of the three electoral debates before the November election.

"This is what we have agreed: that candidates can bring small notes and not in the form of books," Astri said, as quoted by tempo.co.

She said that candidates could write summaries of issues to be discussed in the inaugural gubernatorial debate, scheduled for this weekend.

The debate will be televised from the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, North Jakarta, at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Ridwan Kamil of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and independent Dharma Pongrekun, along with their running mates, will be present and will debate ideas on how to transform Jakarta into a global city and improve its human resources.